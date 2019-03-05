Get excited for Bruins-Hurricanes with epic Whalers line brawl highlights originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A regular-season game between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes typically wouldn't cause a stir, but the 'Canes have decided to wear throwback Hartford Whalers jerseys during Tuesday night's matchup at TD Garden.

As you might imagine, many people, primarily Whalers supporters and old-school hockey fans, are not pleased with the Hurricanes' decision to wear these vintage sweaters.

The Whalers left Hartford after the 1996-97 NHL season and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina. A lot of New England sports fans were very upset the Whalers left, and one of the reasons for that anger was the team's tremendous rivalry with the Bruins, one that included a few memorable playoff series.

Tuesday's game will serve as a reminder of the classic battles between the B's and Whalers, and before Boston and Carolina square off, let's take a trip down memory lane with highlights of an epic line brawl in the tweet below.

The Hurricanes are bringing back the Whalers jerseys tonight against the Bruins.



Things got a little out of hand when they wore these jerseys back in 1992... #ThrowbackTuesday pic.twitter.com/zyfypVfbOQ



— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 5, 2019

