Excerpts from Sam Farmer's Super Bowl 'Hall-of-Farmer' speaker series

The inaugural Hall of Farmer speaker summit with Times NFL columnist Sam Farmer began with three former players — quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Jim Everett and running back Eric Dickerson — and two prominent women — former Las Vegas Raiders CEO Amy Trask and the wife of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Jane Skinner Goodell.

Here are excerpts from the interviews:

Carson Palmer

On the Bengals' season: I think when you look at the Cincinnati Bengals roster back in September, and if you would have printed out on a piece of paper and thrown it across the league to every NFL exec, I don't think there's one exec that would say, yeah, it looks like a Super Bowl contending team, this roster looks that good.

It's just been a magical run. They were 10-7 in the regular season. They won three more times than they lost. They found their way into the playoffs in a down year in the AFC North with Lamar Jackson getting hurt and the Steelers being down, but it's been a snowball.

On Joe Burrow: You can't fluster him. You can't shake him. He just has this poise about him. It's Brady-like. It's Montana-like.

I'm not trying to heap those expectations and put those on him, but there's just something about his poise that you don't see, especially when you factor in he's 22 years old. He's in year two. He looks when he's on the field like he's in year 12 and he's 33.

On Burrow getting sacked nine times against Tennessee: I have not been sacked nine times. I've probably been sacked four or five, and I'm telling you, every time it's 2nd and 10 you get sacked, now it's 3rd and 20, and against an Aaron Donald, Von Miller pass rush, that is really difficult to overcome.

You start getting sacked four, five, six times, your eyes go from looking at the defense down to the rush and trying to figure out where the soft spot in the pocket is to move to. That gets you off your game, and you just don't see that from Joe.

On who is going to win: As special as it would be for the Bengals to take this title home to Cincinnati, I can't imagine that city on a victory parade Monday or Tuesday. I just don't know. There's so much star power, there's so much firepower. That defensive pass rush the Rams have, the best corner in the game, Stafford, there's so many All-Stars, Andrew Whitworth, the left tackle, there's just great, great players. They've been there before. A lot of these guys have played in the Super Bowl previously in 2018. I just don't know if the Bengals have enough firepower to keep up with the Rams.

Eric Dickerson

On holding the single-season rushing records for a rookie and all-time: I'm very proud of those records. People ask me about those. I say, I have a lot more, too, a lot more records, but I think those two are kind of iconic because I did the 1,808 [yards] my first year, my rookie season, and I always say that one is going to last longer because a team doesn't build an offense around a rookie, and I was fortunate that John Robinson did.

And then I came back the second year and had the 2,000-yard season, so I'm very proud of both of those seasons.

On not getting a car: The year that I broke O.J. [Simpson]'s rushing record, the 2,000-yard record, Walter Payton also broke Jim Brown's all-time rushing record.

Walter is my friend, and he got a Lamborghini. I mean, saw it in the paper, nice Lamborghini. We was getting close to the record and the guys said, Man, you probably get a nice car, too. I'm like, Well, we'll see.

So I'll never forget, I broke the record and my sponsor was Adidas. Y'all still owe me. They come over to the complex, and it's a cake and a carrot cake, and I'm like — and the guys are like, Man, what's — a cake? I couldn't even eat it because I'm allergic to nuts.

Eric Harris, said, I mean, is there a key in this cake or something?

So basically what I got rushing for 2,000 yards — he was with KangaROOS. He got a Lamborghini, I got a carrot cake.

On his upright running style: It was a blessing and a curse at the same time because people would say, man, you're not trying hard. You're not running hard. They would say it to me all the time.

As a matter of fact, one of my first practices when I got to Anaheim with the Rams, we ran a play, like a toss play, and I'm about to follow the guard and the tackle, and John Robinson said, Stop, stop. Son, you've got to run faster than that.

I said, Coach, I'm running fast. He said, You look like you're jogging out here. I said, I'm not jogging. Get out here and try to catch me.

On his plethora of pads: I wore everything. I had the goggles which I hated because I couldn't see, and then I had the neck roll, and the neck roll really didn't suffice a purpose, it just looked good.

I had it pulled out. I drilled holes in it and stretched it all the way out. I had my shoulder pads reinforced underneath. I wore a flak jacket under that, and I wore a rib protector. I wore it all.

I had the hip pads. I wore two hip pads. I had knee pads. I put them in the side. I wore, it was called a butt pad, wore that in the back. Knee pads, shin guards, elbow pads, the big round mouthpiece.

Amy Trask

Sam and Amy, the then-CEO of the Las Vegas Raiders, on first meeting 25 years ago: I'm sure there's people here that might not have been born when we met in our respective careers. ... There was no line for the ladies' room. And I used to joke about that. There would be a break in the NFL owners meetings and all the men would run, there would be a line for the men's room. I would walk right into the ladies' room because there was no one there.

On growing up in L.A., being introduced to football: I fell in love with the game of football when I was in junior high, went to my first-ever football game, a junior high school game. And I just fell in love with the game.

Because, yes, we all know about the speed and the power and the strength of the players, but it's a very cerebral game. It's a game of matchups — how does your pass protection work against our pass rush and vice versa? Can your corners cover our receivers and vice versa? Can you play man — and I worked for Al Davis for almost three decades, so you're playing man — how do your linebackers match with our running backs and vice versa?

On how she joined the Raiders: I fell in love with the Raiders when I was at Cal Berkeley. Everything about the team — you would watch teams play on the road and all the teams, the guys would get off the team bus in their sport coats with their briefcase. Then you'd watch the Raiders get off the bus for a road game, and they're just tumbling out in their sweats. Like nobody had slept the night before and rag tag.

And what really resonated with me was Al didn't care if you were labeled a behavior problem. ... Well, I was labeled a behavior problem in kindergarten . ... and that label stayed with me through 12th grade. Some people would say it's still an appropriate label.

So I loved the fact that this is an organization that gave a chance to people other organizations would not give a chance. Al gave people second chances and sometimes third and fourth chances. And I loved that about the team. I loved the whole rough and tumble, ragtag, everything.

On what was it like working for Al Davis: The biggest misconception about Al is that he wouldn't tolerate disagreement or he wouldn't tolerate anyone who disagreed with him. Because if that were the case I would have been fired about two weeks into my job.

Two weeks into my job, maybe two and a half, I'm sitting in the office with a co-worker. Al walks in and rips into this guy like I could only imagine a velociraptor would rip into flesh. As I listened to him talking I realized he was wrong.

Sam, you know I don't have a dainty voice under any circumstances. But he was yelling. To be heard, I yelled. I said, Excuse me, really loudly — firmly, I would say, firmly and loudly and clearly — I said, excuse me, you're wrong.

And I will forever remember the look on his face when his head spun around towards me. It was like Linda Blair in "The Exorcist," only none of the green stuff.

He looked at me, like, what did you just say? And I said, look, you're wrong. And I went on to explain to him, and it's heated — I'm yelling, he's yelling — and I said, if the facts on which you were basing your conclusion were accurate ... that would be a fair conclusion. But you are basing your conclusion on inaccurate information.

All the staff is listening to this girl who had been there about two weeks yelling with — one woman even brought boxes cause she figured I'd have to pack up my stuff. After a pretty long argument, he said, oh, OK. I gotcha. I got it. And we went on to have a conversation. And I think that set the basis of our relationship because over the course of almost 30 years, I disagreed with him more than I agreed with him. And we argued and we fought.

On the NFL in terms of diversity hirings: Over the course of my career, some terrific, terrific women, it started opening. Jeanne Bonk with the Chargers, Hannah Gordon with the 49ers. So I have seen progress. People ask me when I see progress, am I excited.

Well, when it's really going to be exciting is when it's no longer newsworthy. Sure, it's exciting when we see progress, whether it's related to race or gender or any type of diversity. But what's really going to be exciting is when it's no longer newsworthy because it's de rigueur.

Jim Everett

On Matthew Stafford: The thing that impressed me about Matthew [Stafford], I don't know if you see all these other quarterbacks, they wear the wristbands with all the plays, you didn't see that from Matthew. He went right from — if you know anything about offenses, it's like different languages. You go from French to Spanish to whatever system you're running.

As a matter of fact, Bernie Kosar in his first eight years had to learn eight new offensive systems because they kept rotating people out. Matthew just took it upon himself to understand all the verbiage from [Sean] McVay, which is huge. So that's the kind of pro he is.

The thing I see with Matthew Stafford from a quarterback standpoint is he manipulates the defense as well as anybody in the league. Now, you could say, OK, Patrick Mahomes, he has all these wild throws, Russ does all this crazy stuff, but what you see in the pocket from Matthew, for example, if I need to move my safeties over here, he's going to bring everybody over here. It's just even the smallest things just to create space over there. Then he'll whip right back and do it.

On quarterbacks being protected more than when he played: It was survival of the fittest. 1997 was all the rule change. I retired in 1998. So I got a minute of that, but they were still trying to figure out what the rules were.

But the idea was, if you could take out John Elway, you could take out Dan Marino, you could take out Jim Everett, then you have a much better chance to win. You know, ball's gone, and as long as you're within one step of the quarterback, free game.

So that was what it was. I look at guys — like a friend of mine, Rob Johnson, played for Buffalo. A little smaller stature, maybe in the size bracket like Patrick Mahomes. They broke Rob all the time. Just pile on him. He's like, I couldn't survive. He goes, I'd love the rules right now. I think a guy like Rob Johnson could be doing great things.

And that's when I look at Kyler Murrays of the world, the Patrick Mahomes, I don't think during our era that they could survive, but the game has changed. I'm not saying I'm not an advocate of it because I am. I think that I'm paying the guy 30, 40 million a year, I want him on the field. I don't want him out with an ACL. So it makes a lot of sense.

Jane Skinner Goodell

On her first impression of Los Angeles: You know, it's funny, my first thoughts are actually of my husband Roger, because when we started dating, he was really obsessed with getting a team back to L.A. Never even dreaming there would be two teams in L.A., and the thought of having a brand new stadium and a Super Bowl and then a home team playing has kind of blown his mind, I think.

I just think back to when we were dating and he would talk about it all the time, he's like, I have this thing, I really would like to see it back in L.A., it's such a great market, and the fact it doesn't have football doesn't make sense to me. I mean, you've lived it, right; it's such a long time coming.

On her project, "A Lifetime of Sundays" that focuses on women in the NFL: When you start with Virginia McCaskey — her dad started the NFL in 1920. She still owns the Chicago Bears. She's 99 years old, still goes to all the games, which is mind-boggling.

...I sat down with her at Halas Hall and said, What's your first memory, and she said, it's 1927, I was with my mom, the Bears were playing this game and they used to play in Wrigley Field, she could name the seat number, the box that they would sit in, and said, I learned the game of football from my mom, and I'm like, Oh, my God, this is something. This is going to be kind of something for history.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.