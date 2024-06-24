'Exceptional' Morrison pens Hibs extension

Kirsty Morrison has extended her Hibs contract for another season.

The forward made her first senior appearance back in 2019 and passed 100 appearance for the Edinburgh outfit last season.

Despite being injured for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, Morrison scored two goals and offered up five assists.

"I'm thrilled to continue my journey with Hibernian," the attacker said.

"The support from the club and the fans has been great, and I look forward to contributing to the team for the upcoming season.”

"I've been at this club for a long time, so I’m looking forward to another year and looking forward to what that brings."

Manager Grant Scott added: "Securing Kirsty for another year is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to the team.

"Her commitment and consistent performances have been invaluable following her return from injury, and we're pleased to have her continue to be a vital part of the squad."