Everton's Jordan Pickford is the "kind of goalkeeper" England "need", ex-England keeper Joe Hart has said.

The 30-year-old, who is playing in his fourth consecutive major tournament for his nation, made some vital saves in England's opening 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Pickford equalled Peter Shilton's record of 10 clean sheets for the Three Lions at major tournaments.

"He has been exceptional every time [for England], especially in tournament football, but let's build on that," said Hart on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"Jordan needs to be that guy now, needs to go one stage further. It's nice having clean sheets and appearances but he will want that medal round his neck. That doesn't come straight away, it doesn't come in the first game of the tournament, we have to build and with the goalkeeper performing as well as he is then let's keep going with it.

"I love to hear him talk - very calm, very understanding of the moment, that is the kind of goalkeeper we need."

Pickford's big personality on the pitch is something ex-Toffees and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen feels helps him perform at the top level.

"The first thing he was doing was communicating with the fans, getting that connection with the fans and he thrives off that," she added. "When the fans were singing 'England's number one', he acknowledges it and he uses it.

"He seeks that kind of enthusiasm from the crowd in his performance and it translates into the game when it kicks off.

"The way he is so expressive with his hand gestures, sometimes you wonder whether he is too wired? But that is what makes him tick and that's what makes him perform. If we are going to go all the way in this tournament then that man is going to have to have an unbelievable tournament."

