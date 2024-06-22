Exceptional Euro 2024 star 'discussed' by Liverpool - £47m would seal signing

Liverpool have 'discussed' the possibility of signing Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, with the exciting youngster boasting a £47m release clause in his contract.

This isn't the first time that Liverpool have been linked with the 21-year-old dynamo, who has been tearing it up in Spain over the past few years.

Last season was another fruitful campaign for Williams at Athletic Club with eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions from the left flank, earning him a starting spot for Spain at Euro 2024 this summer.

Nico Williams

Exceptional Euro 2024 star 'discussed' by Liverpool - £47m would seal signingby Ewan Ross-Murray

Adrien Rabiot

France Euro 2024 star linked with SHOCK Liverpool move after ignoring €16m Juve contract offerby Peter Staunton

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota FINALLY confirms pregnancy news after Cristiano Ronaldo ruined first announcementby Peter Staunton

The attacker performed well against Croatia in La Roja's tournament opener but put in a truly breathless display in his side's recent 1-0 win over Italy - a result that secured Spain's place in the last 16 of the competition.

Such performances have naturally intensified transfer links ahead of what feels an inevitable move for Williams this summer and Liverpool are one of many sides keeping close tabs on him.

LIVERPOOL DISCUSS NICO WILLIAMS MOVE

According to a piece from The Athletic's Spanish reporter Pol Ballus, Liverpool are one of many clubs interested in the exceptional Williams.

Ballus wrote: "Liverpool has also been discussed as a potential destination if a winger is needed for Arne Slot’s new project."

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the other Premier League clubs eyeing up Williams, while Barcelona admire the talented forward despite their current financial difficulties.

Despite boasting a number of suitors, signing Williams could be relatively straightforward for the Reds.

Williams has a £47m release clause in his current deal according to Ballus, which seems like a bargain price for a player of such talent and potential. If Liverpool trigger said clause, they can negotiate directly with Williams and his agents.

Athletic Club v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports Nico Williams of Athletic Club in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca at San Mames on February 2, 2024, in Bilbao, Spain. Bilbao San Mames Basque Country Spain RL_ATHvRCDM_071 Copyright: xRicardoxLarreinax

The Reds are said to be keen on adding a new wide forward to their squad this summer despite boasting an array of options on the flanks at present. However, that could change this summer.

Luis Diaz has been linked with a summer exit and may be available for around £50m, meaning Williams could serve as a direct replacement for the hit-and-miss Colombian.

However, it remains to be seen how concrete Liverpool's interest is in a new attacker, with Arne Slot likely to assess his squad before any decisions are made regarding transfers.

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire