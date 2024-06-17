Excelsior’s Stijn Van Gassel in line to replace Cillessen as Nijmegen’s No.1

NEC Nijmegen already have eyes on their next goalkeeper, according to Voetbal International, as Excelsior Rotterdam’s Stijn van Gassel looks set to fill the departing Jasper Cillessen’s spot.

NEC’s first choice goalkeeper is on his way to Las Palmas in Spain. The 27-year-old Van Gassel can transfer to the Nijmegen club in a free transfer, as his contract with relegated Excelsior expires this summer.

As per Sander Janssen, Van Gassel will look to compete with Robin Roefs. Due to the departure of Cillessen, the Nijmegen club was looking for a competitor for the 21-year-old goalkeeper, who many have tipped to be the next big thing from the club’s academy. Last season, Roefs made his debut in the NEC first team while Cillessen was briefly sidelined with injury. In total he made nine appearances.

Van Gassel leaves Excelsior after three years. In that period, the goalkeeper only missed two league games for the Kralingers, with which he was promoted to the Eredivisie via the play-offs in 2022. Before that, Van Gassel played for Helmond Sport in the Eerste Divisie for seven years.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield