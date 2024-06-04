'Excellent performance' pleases Scotland boss Martinez Losa

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa was delighted with Scotland's performance in their 5-0 victory over Israel.

It was a slow start for the Scots in Budapest but they powered to victory with Martha Thomas scoring four before Chelsea Cornet opened her international account late on.

"We are very happy with the performance and very proud of the team," Martinez Losa said.

"It was a proper team performance with some circumstances to deal with throughout the game but that's what a team is there for.

"The players have shown this level in training and they had the opportunity to show what this team is about and show what they want to be.

"We are more proactive in the final third and Martha is a player who can be very effective from crosses and that's something we managed to do.

"The opponent started with energy and tried to do something different to get something from the game, but we very quickly sped up the tempo of the game we corrected some areas that we struggled in a little bit in the last match and it was an excellent performance.

"The team have been working so hard and I'm so pleased they got the result today because they want to do the nation proud.

"It was very important for us not to concede any goals, be solid defensively and I think we showed that today.

"We were all very disappointed with the goal we conceded at Hampden on Friday but that shows the high standards we have so we were just pleased that today we were capable to keep the ball out of the net."