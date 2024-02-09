'It’s exceeded my expectations': New Holy Cross football coach Dan Curran is excited about recent signings, staff

Dan Curran speaks after being introduced as the new football coach at Holy Cross in December.

WORCESTER — Dan Curran’s reverence for Holy Cross and its football program was evident during his introductory news conference in December, and his experiences and interactions over his first eight weeks as HC’s coach have only heightened his regard.

“I had very high expectations,” Curran said during a conversation in his Luth Athletic Complex office Wednesday afternoon, after wrapping up a very productive National Signing Day, “and quite honestly, it’s exceeded my expectations.”

Holy Cross named Curran the 30th coach in program history and as the successor to Bob Chesney, who guided the Crusaders to five straight Patriot League titles and four Football Championship Subdivision playoff bids in his six years at HC before departing for James Madison University.

The 47-year-old Curran spent the last 11 years as the coach at Merrimack, where he previously served as offensive coordinator. Curran is Merrimack’s all-time winningest coach, and he ushered the Warriors from Division 2 to Division 1.

At Holy Cross, he inherited a program that gained national stature under Chesney. HC lost several stars from last year’s team, including quarterback Matthew Sluka, wide receiver Jalen Coker, linebacker Jacob Dobbs and offensive lineman C.J. Hanson to graduation, the transfer portal and professional opportunities, but returns impact players like quarterback Joe Pesansky, running back Jordan Fuller, wide receiver Justin Shorter and offensive lineman Christo Kelly.

The offseason leadership of that foursome has impressed Curran.

“Seeing the way this group is able to galvanize and rally around each other is tremendous,” Curran said.

HC director of sport performance/head of football strength and conditioning Chris Grautski led a team run early Wednesday morning.

“The energy level has been amazing,” Curran said. “The kids are very receptive to continuing to do things they’ve done in the past with Coach Chesney’s staff, but also to things that I’m trying to bring to the table to allow us to keep us in this place for the long run and hopefully elevate it. They’ve done a great job embracing that.”

Holy Cross signed 11 incoming players Wednesday, and 10 during the early signing period in December. Curran said HC retained some of the former staff’s recruits and also brought in some players he had established relationships with while at Merrimack.

The recruiting class includes 3 offensive linemen, 3 wide receivers, 4 defensive backs, 4 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers, 2 quarterbacks, 2 tight ends, and a running back/athlete.

“It’s a good mixture of guys,” Curran said. “The first thing everybody wants to do in recruiting is address positional needs, and with the first and second cycle we were definitely able to do that. The other thing is not only recruiting really talented student-athletes, but kids that fit our culture and fit Holy Cross.”

Over the last couple of months, Curran spent a lot of time on the road, recruiting, fundraising and engaging with Holy Cross alumni. He also assembled his staff, which, as he intended, blends assistants from the previous staff, those he worked with at Merrimack, and other additions.

“We really focused on getting individuals who have great football acumen, are really good recruiters, and have a great track record of student-athlete development and building relationships,” Curran said. “It’s been a collaborative effort merging some philosophies and schemes together. It’s been good.”

Curran promoted Brian Vaganek, who spent the last seven seasons as HC’s linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator, to defensive coordinator.

“I’m a big believer in what he’s done developmentally with guys like (former HC linebackers) Jacob Dobbs and Liam Anderson,” Curran said. “He was a defensive coordinator at a high level (New Haven, Rhode Island), and knowing how good of a recruiter he is and how well respected he is in this building and that locker room. The guy loves Holy Cross. He’s done a great job here.”

Rich Gunnell returns for his third season as HC’s wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

Bryan Robbat, Curran’s “right-hand man at Merrimack,” joined the HC staff as associate head coach/special teams coordinator/secondary coach.

Andrew Dresner is the Crusaders’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Dresner spent four seasons at Merrimack before serving as OC at Maine and, most recently, Stony Brook.

“Seeing his growth and development and the really good things he’s done,” said Curran, who called Merrimack’s offense, “and knowing he could come in and add some things to what we were able to do at Merrimack and merge them together, hopefully we can take it to another level.”

Early in his career, Dresner spent one year at WPI as the QBs coach.

HC spring football starts March 14. The Crusaders open their first season under Curran Aug. 31 at URI.

The last three years, when Curran was building the program at Merrimack, other opportunities came across his desk, but none that piqued his interest until Holy Cross director of athletics Kit Hughes called.

“I’m not someone that was looking to move just to move,” Curran said. “I believed in building a place and leaving something better than the way you found it. We were able to do that at Merrimack, and I felt good about the timing of me leaving and (new head coach) Mike Gennetti (Curran’s associate coach and defensive coordinator) being able to take the momentum, him getting rewarded, and giving me the chance to go to a place I believe in and feel very strongly about.”

