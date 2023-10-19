Exasperated Owner Pleads for Clueless Cat to Stop Playing With Tarantula

An owner’s exasperated pleas for her cat to stop playing with a tarantula fell on deaf ears as the curious feline continued to paw at the aggravated spider, video filmed in Valparaiso, Chile, shows.

Video by Ana Maria Gallardo Vicencio shows Simon, her two-year-old rescue cat, look around as she shouts for him to leave the spider alone. The oblivious feline even lies down in front of the spider.

Vicencio told Storyful her husband eventually capture the spider and brought it away from the house. Credit: Ana María Gallardo Vicencio via Storyful