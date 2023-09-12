Examining Zach Wilson's readiness to replace Rodgers 'The Insiders'

With the news that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a devastating Achilles injury, NFL Network's Judy Battista joins 'The Insiders' with NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport for a segment in which they look at Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and whether or not the team's second overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft is the right option to replace Rodgers as the team's starting QB.