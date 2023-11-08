Examining WSU's latter season woes

Nov. 7—Not much can be said that hasn't already about the Washington State football team after its 10-7 loss to Stanford on Saturday.

What I said last week still holds true: "I don't think I've ever seen a team with such a major contrast" between its start to the season and ensuing epic collapse.

When the Cougars' struggling offense finds its stride, like it did Oct. 28 against Arizona State, its defense allows 500 yards to a team that was winless against Football Bowl Subdivision competition.

When the WSU defense bounces back by holding Stanford to 48 total yards in a half, the offense musters just a single touchdown on its home field.

It's clear by this point the elite team WSU appeared to be in its first four games was just an illusion.

After starting 4-0 with two top-25 wins, the Cougs have a losing record at 4-5 with their last two losses coming to teams ranked last in the Pac-12 Conference.

Now, the previously No. 13 Cougars are tied for last place at 1-5 in league play.

What went wrong?

Quarterback Cam Ward said the team lost the chip it had on its shoulder during its first four games.

Edge Brennan Jackson said the team needs to get back to having fun on the field.

Coach Jake Dickert has said lots of things, but clearly not the right things.

This got me thinking, what are the worst mid-season collapses in college football in recent history?

Let's take a look at a few of them:

2016 Baylor

The best example might be the 2016 Baylor team that started 6-0 and rose up to No. 8 in the nation before losing its next six games. The Bears finished their season with a 31-12 victory over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl to finish 7-6.

2014 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish started 6-0, including a 31-0 victory over Michigan, before losing five of their next six games. They ended their regular season on a four-game losing streak before beating LSU 31-28 in the Music City Bowl.

2003 Virginia Tech

Like the previous two examples, the Hokies started 6-0 but later lost to rivals West Virginia and Virginia and closed their season on a three-game losing streak with a 8-5 record.

2015 Oklahoma State

The Cowboys started out the best yet at 10-0 then lost their final three games to finish 10-3.

If there's any consolation for the Cougs in these examples, it's that some of these teams managed to turn things around, at least by their final game. But WSU is running out of time.

WSU needs two wins to guarantee bowl eligibility and at least one to be considered for a bowl as a five-win team. With a matchup against No. 5 Washington looming as the season finale, that win needs to come in the next two weeks against either Cal (3-6, 1-5) or Colorado (4-5, 1-5).

