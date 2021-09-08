Examining which weeks Justin Fields could take over as the Bears’ starting QB

When the Chicago Bears take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, it’ll be quarterback Andy Dalton leading them out, much to the displeasure of Bears fans, who were hoping to see rookie Justin Fields start from Week 1.

Following an impressive training camp and preseason from Fields, there’s no doubt he’ll see the field sooner rather than later, especially if Dalton’s leash shrinks with shaky performances and a losing record.

Here are some potential spots for Fields to make his debut as Bears’ starting quarterback:

Week 1 at Rams, Halftime

The Justin Fields era could start as early as Sunday night against the Rams on the prime-time stage. While it might seem like a less-than-ideal situation to throw your rookie quarterback into the line of fire with Aaron Donald bearing down on him with the entire world watching, Fields is no stranger to the big stage. While Dalton will likely make it through his first game as Bears quarterback -- even Mike Glennon did, through four -- this is certainly a possible spot for Fields' debut. We've seen Nagy's quick trigger when it comes to struggling quarterbacks, as he yanked Mitchell Trubisky last season after his interception against the Falcons in Week 3. If things get bad enough for the Bears against the Rams, it's not out of the question that we could see Fields officially take the reins.

Week 2 vs. Bengals

If things get ugly for Dalton against the Rams, this would be the more likely debut for Fields. Nagy doesn't seem like someone who would throw his rookie quarterback into the fire in a game that would have to get pretty ugly for him to pull Dalton in the first place. Things get considerably easier for the Bears in Week 2 when they host the Bengals at Soldier Field. Cincinnati's defense finished among the bottom half of the league last season, although they did dedicate $120 million to defensive free agents this offseason. Still, it's a lot better than facing Donald. If Fields is going to see the field much sooner than even Nagy expects, look for Week 2 for a potential starting spot.

Week 4 vs. Lions

This is probably the most realistic spot for Fields to make his debut as the starter -- at home against the Lions, a team the Bears have found plenty of success against since Nagy's arrival. Following a Week 3 contest against Myles Garrett and the Browns defense, hosting a bad Lions team at home feels like the scenario Nagy and his coaching staff might have circled as a favorable spot. If you're talking about the perfect situation for your rookie quarterback to build some confidence, this is the game.

Week 5 at Raiders

If Dalton struggles mightily in the first few weeks -- and Nagy is eager to pull the trigger on starting Fields -- you figure it's going to happen within the first few games of the season. If the Bears want to insert Fields into the lineup in the first half of the season -- and they don't start him against the Lions in Week 4 -- their Week 5 game against the Raiders seems like a safe bet before Chicago kicks off a rough five-game stretch, including games against the Packers and Buccaneers. After all, the Bears will be facing a Raiders defense that reportedly called Chicago about potentially trading back for Khalil Mack this offseason.

Week 8 vs. 49ers

Things could escalate quickly for the Bears in the first half of the season, including during the beginning of a rough stretch of games against the Packers and Buccaneers. If Dalton struggles, which is likely, Week 8 at home against the 49ers would be a good opportunity for Fields to take over as starter, where he'd have an opportunity to play against one of the teams that passed on him in the NFL draft. When compared to some other potential starting spots, against the Bengals and Lions, the 49ers are a good team. But it's an ideal situation at home and with the Bears potentially needing a spark after a couple of rough games.

Week 11 vs. Ravens

This is certainly much later than Bears fans would like to hear, but it's certainly an option, especially if Dalton performs well enough and Chicago's record reflects that. While Week 11 against the Ravens doesn't seem like an obvious landing spot, given the opponent, it's also Chicago's first game off the bye week, which would give Fields an added week to prepare. With that said, it's also probably the least likely of the scenarios given Fields' debut will likely be ushered in by a poor record, as the Bears have a rough stretch starting in Week 6. It's hard to imagine Nagy sticking with Dalton at a 2-5 or 2-6 record.

