Examining the top potential candidates to replace Sean Lewis as Colorado’s OC

Colorado’s annual search for a new offensive coordinator is back on as Sean Lewis is reportedly expected to take San Diego State’s vacant head coaching job.

Lewis was at Colorado for one season but was removed from his playcalling duties in October. Now reportedly out of Boulder, some are also speculating that current Buffs offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle will follow Lewis to SDSU.

While there’s one early replacement candidate who’s standing out among the rest, it’s still worth examining all of the top potential OC options for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders.

Below are five of the top early candidates to know:

Byron Leftwich

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Current/most recent coaching job: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator (2019-22)

Based on everything I’ve seen, Leftwich is the favorite to become Colorado’s next offensive coordinator. The 43-year-old coach worked with Tom Brady in Tampa and even watched a few of Colorado’s preseason practices earlier this fall.

Dana Holgorsen

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Current/most recent job: Head coach at Houston (2019-23)

Holgorsen is a hot name right now for several vacancies after he was fired from Houston over the weekend. While at Houston, the Cougars went 31-28 over his five seasons, including a 12-win 2021 campaign.

Still, Holgorsen is an offensive-minded coach who worked under Mike Leach while at Texas Tech in the early 2000s.

Brett Bartolone

Current/most recent job: Wide receivers coach at Colorado (2023-present)

Because Bartolone was Coach Prime’s OC at Jackson State in 2022, he should at least be considered a safety option. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s plenty familiar with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Brennan Marion

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Current/most recent job: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UNLV (2023-present)

Back in December of 2021, there was buzz that Marion was interested in Colorado’s vacant OC job. But Marion instead went to Texas and Karl Dorrell hired Mike Sanford. Now two years later, Marion should again be viewed as a candidate, especially after his strong work at UNLV this season.

Pat Shurmur

Syndication: NorthJersey

Current/most recent job: Offensive analyst at Colorado (2023-present)

Like Bartolone, Shurmur is probably more of a fallback option. He had some decent games as Colorado’s primary offensive play-caller this season, but he’s certainly not a fan favorite.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire