Examining the top available transfer portal player at each position

The college football transfer portal isn’t quite as full as it was just three weeks ago. Players are finding new homes across the country and for the Buffaloes, head coach Deion Sanders is down to only a handful of scholarship spots to work with as he continues rebuilding Colorado’s roster.

According to 247Sports, there are still a number of four-star transfers and a few highly sought-after three-stars in the portal who’ve yet to commit, including a few former Buffs. Time is running somewhat thin, however, with the start of fall camp just around the corner.

Below are the top uncommitted transfer portal players at each position (h/t 247Sports):

QB — Harrison Bailey, UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 08: Quarterback Harrison Bailey #5 of the UNLV Rebels poses during an autograph session after the team’s spring showcase scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rating: .8500 (three-star)

Notable: Began his college career at Tennessee

RB — Alton McCaskill, Houston

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: .9100 (four-star)

Notable: Visited Colorado on May 15

WR — Jordan Hudson, TCU

Apr 14, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (7) in action during the TCU Spring Game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: .9300 (four-star)

Notable: Crystal ball to SMU

TE — Seydou Traore, Colorado

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Rating: .9100 (four-star)

Notable: Re-entered transfer portal following spring football

OT — Deondre Buford, Kentucky

University of Kentucky football player Deondre Buford is interviewed on media day. Aug. 3, 2022

Rating: .8800 (three-star)

Notable: Former four-star prospect in Michigan

IOL — Ethan White, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Ethan White (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DL — Marquis Robinson, Auburn

Marquis Robinson (42) communicates with teammates in between plays during the Escambia vs Milton football game at Milton High School on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Rating: .8800 (three-star)

Notable: Was in the transfer portal for three months in 2022 before withdrawing

LB — Larry Nixon III, North Texas

North Texas Mean Green linebacker Larry Nixon III (3) tackles Memphis Tigers running back Asa Martin (28) during a Memphis Tigers game against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Memphis defeated North Texas 44-34.

Rating: .8800 (three-star)

Notable: Crystal ball to Auburn

CB — Jalil Tucker, Oregon

Former Oregon cornerback Jalil Tucker on a visit to Arizona yesterday. (Via @TuckerJalil // Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cD23eg58do — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) May 4, 2023

Rating: .9000 (four-star)

Notable: Appeared in one game as a true freshman

S — Robert Rahimi, Liberty

Sep 3, 2022; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) is tripped up by Liberty Flames safety Robert Rahimi (6) in the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: .8900 (three-star)

Committed to SMU in January, but listed as available on 247Sports

