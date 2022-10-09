Examining the remaining games on the Longhorns’ schedule

The Texas Longhorns are halfway through the season. While there are two games they’d like to have back, Steve Sarkisian’s team is very much in the thick of the Big 12 title race.

Texas let the rest of the conference know they still mean business in a 49-0 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Quinn Ewers picked up where he left off against Alabama, looking as good if not better against the Sooners. The Longhorns will need him to play great down the stretch to escape their second half gauntlet of games.

Four of the Longhorns’ six remaining opponents are ranked at the midway point. Kansas, TCU and Kansas State have emerged as surprise contenders, while Oklahoma State stands atop the league through Week 6.

Let’s look at what Texas will face over the next six games.

vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Longhorns face the Iowa State Cyclones next. The Cyclones are a formidable opponent even after dropping their third straight game. Matt Campbell’s team lost the last two games against Kansas and Kansas State despite allowing a combined 24 points over those two games. In what could be a significant test for the Texas offense, the Longhorns should win a close game at home.

at No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

The trip to Stillwater is perhaps the toughest test facing the Longhorns. Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys are rolling, undefeated through their first five games. Even so, Mike Gundy’s team looked vulnerable against Texas Tech on Saturday. A win here would strengthen Texas’ bid for a Big 12 championship appearance, but a loss would put them on the brink of elimination.

at No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a bye, the game against Kansas State is a must-win game for a team with Big 12 championship aspirations. Granted, all of Texas’ games are must-wins at this point. Even on the road, Texas should score and make Kansas State beat them through the air. Should they do that, the Longhorns could escape Manhattan with a win again this season.

Story continues

vs No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns meet the Horned Frogs in perhaps the second-biggest challenge of the remaining set of games. TCU’s dominant performance over Oklahoma was on par with the Texas’ win on Saturday, if not more impressive. This game should be a shootout, but Quinn Ewers and company should be able to score points.

at No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody needs to tell Texas to be ready for Kansas. After last year’s overtime loss, Texas is aware that the Jayhawks are not to be taken lightly. That said, this should be a very winnable game for the Longhorns. They can ride Bijan Robinson to victory and get revenge for last year’s loss.

vs Baylor Bears

Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor poses a tough test for Texas, despite already losing two games early. The Bears plays Oklahoma State closely and command respect as the reigning conference champions. The timing of the game adds to the degree of difficulty. The two teams will play the day after Thanksgiving with potential conference championship implications on the line. A win could send Texas to its first conference title game since 2018.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire