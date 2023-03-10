Examining the remaining Big 12 tournament field for Texas

The Texas Longhorns (24-8) are moving on to the Big 12 semifinals. On Thursday night, the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-15) in a dominant 60-47 win.

For Oklahoma State, it means they might need help to make it into the NCAA Tournament field. Texas had no conscience in regard to helping out the bubble team as it has championship aspirations that tournament seeding could aid.

Earlier in the day, Iowa State shocked Baylor 78-72. The Cyclones were able to hold on after bullying the Bears for much of the second half. It’s unclear whether or not the loss hurts Baylor all that much in its bid for a No. 2 seed. Even so, Baylor head coach Scott Drew’s team is not playing well heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at what teams are left in the Big 12 Tournament field.

Iowa State Cyclones

Fresh off a second straight win over the Baylor Bears, Iowa State is looking to climb up the Tournament bracket. The Cyclones next face the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas coach Bill Self will not coach in the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament https://t.co/tMKu8gldbS — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) March 9, 2023

Kansas defeated West Virginia despite the absence of its legendary head coach Bill Self. Self was hospitalized with an apparent heart attack. The good news is the Jayhawks coach appears to be alright. The college basketball world will hope for a speedy recovery.

Story continues

Texas Longhorns

Another day, another W. Texas’ win over Oklahoma State wasn’t even close. The Longhorns have a solid shot to win their second Big 12 Tournament in three seasons.

TCU Horned Frogs

BIG time putback dunk by Emanuel Miller 🔥 @TCUBasketball pic.twitter.com/p7YtKtwLf9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2023

TCU steamrolled Kansas State on Thursday night. The Horned Frogs will face Texas for the right to play in the Big 12 Championship Final.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire