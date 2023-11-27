Examining the post-Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

The college football regular season has officially come to an end, and a number of coaches resigned or were fired over the weekend. Colorado saw former tight ends coach Tim Brewster step down as well in the first of what could be many coaching changes to Deion Sanders’ staff this offseason.

Now comes a long offseason of recruiting for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

The first post-regular season US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, and four Pac-12 teams made the list with both Oregon and Washington in prime positions for a College Football Playoff spot.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire