Advertisement

Examining the post-Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

Matt Wadleigh
·2 min read

The college football regular season has officially come to an end, and a number of coaches resigned or were fired over the weekend. Colorado saw former tight ends coach Tim Brewster step down as well in the first of what could be many coaching changes to Deion Sanders’ staff this offseason.

Now comes a long offseason of recruiting for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

The first post-regular season US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, and four Pac-12 teams made the list with both Oregon and Washington in prime positions for a College Football Playoff spot.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire