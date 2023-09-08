Examining the notable recruits visiting Folsom Field for Colorado-Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to impress quite a few visiting recruits on Saturday in their home opener against Nebraska.

From what we’ve seen on X (formerly known as Twitter), several of CU’s top targets, including many big in-state prospects, will be at Folsom Field for this Week 2 matchup. A strong performance from Colorado against a rival opponent would certainly make a strong impact on these recruits.

We also learned this week that head coach Deion Sanders is making strides with 2025 five-star quarterback Brye Underwood, who plans on visiting Boulder for a game later this month.

With a hat tip to DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz for unearthing many of these tweets, below are some of the top recruits visiting CU for Saturday’s home opener:

2024 Athlete Kamron Mikell

OV SEPT 9! THIS WEEKEND !😈🅿️ pic.twitter.com/r7P2rFIzIi — ᴋᴀᴍʀᴏɴ “ᴋɪʟʟᴀ“ ᴍɪᴋᴇʟʟ (@KaMMike_) September 3, 2023

Statesboro, Georgia

Four-star (247Sports)

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Offered by Colorado in January

2025 QB Bekkem Kritza

Miami, Florida

Four-star (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-5, 180 pounds

Previously attended Fairview High School in Boulder

2024 EDGE Amontrae Bradford

Statesboro (Ga.) High edge Amontrae Bradford has a strong relationship with #Colorado assistant Nick Williams, looks forward to this weekend's official to Boulder. Story here: https://t.co/f1J0lDdhX7 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 4, 2023

Statesboro, Georgia

Three-star (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Cousin is four-star 2024 ATH Kam Mikell, who’s also set to visit

2025 WR Jeremiah Hoffman

Severance, Colorado

Not rated yet by 247Sports

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Visited Boulder in April for CU’s spring game

2024 TE Mason Cowgill

Erie, Colorado

Three-star (247Sports)

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Visited Kansas State last October

2025 TE Ty Rupe

Spring, Texas

Three-star (247Sports)

6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Son of five-year MLB pitcher Ryan Rupe

2025 WR Jordan Rechel

Thank you @CUFBRecruit for inviting me to the game vs Nebraska this weekend! Can’t wait to get out to the home opener pic.twitter.com/leyqajcUKB — Jordan Rechel (@RechelJordan) September 7, 2023

Boulder, Colorado

Not rated by 247Sports

5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Had over 600 receiving yards last season as a sophomore

2026 Safety Jalon Copeland

Valdosta, Georgia

Not rated by 247Sports

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Unofficially visited Florida State and Georgia Tech over the summer

2024 EDGE Jordan Ochoa

Castle Rock, Colorado

Three-star (247Sports)

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Wyoming commit

2026 DL Tufanua Ionatana "TI" Umu-Cais

Englewood, Colorado

Not rated by 247Sports

6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Attends Cherry Creek High School

2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt

Arvada, Colorado

Not rated by 247Sports

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Owns offers from Bowling Green and UConn

2024 RB/LB Jazari Spencer

9/9 Folsom Field 📍 Thank you for the invite @CUFBRecruit looking forward to the season opener!!@SkoBuffsNation @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/kiBLFdoQlW — Jazari Spencer (@solojay80) September 7, 2023

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Not rated by 247Sports

6-foot-3, 175 pounds

Visited CU in April for spring game

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire