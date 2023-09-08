Advertisement

Examining the notable recruits visiting Folsom Field for Colorado-Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to impress quite a few visiting recruits on Saturday in their home opener against Nebraska.

From what we’ve seen on X (formerly known as Twitter), several of CU’s top targets, including many big in-state prospects, will be at Folsom Field for this Week 2 matchup. A strong performance from Colorado against a rival opponent would certainly make a strong impact on these recruits.

We also learned this week that head coach Deion Sanders is making strides with 2025 five-star quarterback Brye Underwood, who plans on visiting Boulder for a game later this month.

With a hat tip to DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz for unearthing many of these tweets, below are some of the top recruits visiting CU for Saturday’s home opener:

2024 Athlete Kamron Mikell

  • Statesboro, Georgia

  • Four-star (247Sports)

  • 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

  • Offered by Colorado in January

2025 QB Bekkem Kritza

  • Miami, Florida

  • Four-star (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-5, 180 pounds

  • Previously attended Fairview High School in Boulder

2024 EDGE Amontrae Bradford

  • Statesboro, Georgia

  • Three-star (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

  • Cousin is four-star 2024 ATH Kam Mikell, who’s also set to visit

2025 WR Jeremiah Hoffman

  • Severance, Colorado

  • Not rated yet by 247Sports

  • 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

  • Visited Boulder in April for CU’s spring game

2024 TE Mason Cowgill

  • Erie, Colorado

  • Three-star (247Sports)

  • 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

  • Visited Kansas State last October

2025 TE Ty Rupe

  • Spring, Texas

  • Three-star (247Sports)

  • 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

  • Son of five-year MLB pitcher Ryan Rupe

2025 WR Jordan Rechel

  • Boulder, Colorado

  • Not rated by 247Sports

  • 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

  • Had over 600 receiving yards last season as a sophomore

2026 Safety Jalon Copeland

  • Valdosta, Georgia

  • Not rated by 247Sports

  • 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

  • Unofficially visited Florida State and Georgia Tech over the summer

2024 EDGE Jordan Ochoa

  • Castle Rock, Colorado

  • Three-star (247Sports)

  • 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

  • Wyoming commit

2026 DL Tufanua Ionatana "TI" Umu-Cais

  • Englewood, Colorado

  • Not rated by 247Sports

  • 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

  • Attends Cherry Creek High School

2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt

  • Arvada, Colorado

  • Not rated by 247Sports

  • 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

  • Owns offers from Bowling Green and UConn

2024 RB/LB Jazari Spencer

  • Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Not rated by 247Sports

  • 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

  • Visited CU in April for spring game

