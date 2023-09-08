Examining the notable recruits visiting Folsom Field for Colorado-Nebraska
The Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to impress quite a few visiting recruits on Saturday in their home opener against Nebraska.
From what we’ve seen on X (formerly known as Twitter), several of CU’s top targets, including many big in-state prospects, will be at Folsom Field for this Week 2 matchup. A strong performance from Colorado against a rival opponent would certainly make a strong impact on these recruits.
We also learned this week that head coach Deion Sanders is making strides with 2025 five-star quarterback Brye Underwood, who plans on visiting Boulder for a game later this month.
With a hat tip to DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz for unearthing many of these tweets, below are some of the top recruits visiting CU for Saturday’s home opener:
2024 Athlete Kamron Mikell
OV SEPT 9! THIS WEEKEND !😈🅿️ pic.twitter.com/r7P2rFIzIi
— ᴋᴀᴍʀᴏɴ “ᴋɪʟʟᴀ“ ᴍɪᴋᴇʟʟ (@KaMMike_) September 3, 2023
Statesboro, Georgia
Four-star (247Sports)
6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Offered by Colorado in January
2025 QB Bekkem Kritza
CU this weekend!!!#SkoBuffs @TheHC_CoachLew @DeionSanders @On3Recruits @GregBiggins @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/ihovnehAOX
— Bekkem Kritza (@stretch2025) September 7, 2023
Miami, Florida
Four-star (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-5, 180 pounds
Previously attended Fairview High School in Boulder
2024 EDGE Amontrae Bradford
Statesboro (Ga.) High edge Amontrae Bradford has a strong relationship with #Colorado assistant Nick Williams, looks forward to this weekend's official to Boulder. Story here: https://t.co/f1J0lDdhX7
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 4, 2023
Statesboro, Georgia
Three-star (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Cousin is four-star 2024 ATH Kam Mikell, who’s also set to visit
2025 WR Jeremiah Hoffman
Saturday bout to be 🔥 can't wait to get back to Folsom. #WeComin #GoBuffs @247recruiting @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @BrandonHuffman @ShannonTerry @On3Recruits @adamcm777 @Perroni247 pic.twitter.com/D2zbo4bmJh
— Jeremiah Hoffman (@MiahHoffman11) September 7, 2023
Severance, Colorado
Not rated yet by 247Sports
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Visited Boulder in April for CU’s spring game
2024 TE Mason Cowgill
I’ll be @CUBuffsFootball Saturday!!! 🦬 @TimBrewster @CUFBRecruit @SixZeroAcademy @ErieTigersFB pic.twitter.com/YEWNYQe3XY
— Mason Cowgill (@cowgill_mason) September 7, 2023
Erie, Colorado
Three-star (247Sports)
6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Visited Kansas State last October
2025 TE Ty Rupe
Excited to see the Buffs Saturday! @TimBrewster @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8G9xkjig1g
— Ty Rupe 6’6 TE (@_TyRupe) September 7, 2023
Spring, Texas
Three-star (247Sports)
6-foot-6, 230 pounds
Son of five-year MLB pitcher Ryan Rupe
2025 WR Jordan Rechel
Thank you @CUFBRecruit for inviting me to the game vs Nebraska this weekend! Can’t wait to get out to the home opener pic.twitter.com/leyqajcUKB
— Jordan Rechel (@RechelJordan) September 7, 2023
Boulder, Colorado
Not rated by 247Sports
5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Had over 600 receiving yards last season as a sophomore
2026 Safety Jalon Copeland
Excited to witness the Historic rivalry between @CUBuffsFootball and @HuskerFootball Thank you @cdorrell18 for the invite 🦬🦬 @DeionSanders @Coach_Fella23 pic.twitter.com/ZEogFtSQeo
— Jalon Copeland (@JalonCopeland) September 6, 2023
Valdosta, Georgia
Not rated by 247Sports
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Unofficially visited Florida State and Georgia Tech over the summer
2024 EDGE Jordan Ochoa
Excited to witness the Historic rivalry between @CUBuffsFootball and @HuskerFootball Thank you @CUFBRecruit for the invite #DungeonFamily @SixZeroAcademy @RicoOchoa @CVFootballCoach @football_castle pic.twitter.com/3FhaSueutE
— Jordan Ochoa 3⭐️ EDGE (@Passrush4L) September 5, 2023
Castle Rock, Colorado
Three-star (247Sports)
6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Wyoming commit
2026 DL Tufanua Ionatana "TI" Umu-Cais
Good Win BuffsNation🦬, see you next week. #Primetime #SkoBuffs @CUFBRecruit @CCNextLevelFB pic.twitter.com/u6beCmD0CZ
— Tufanua Ionatana “TI” Umu~Cais (@umucais) September 2, 2023
Englewood, Colorado
Not rated by 247Sports
6-foot-3, 300 pounds
Attends Cherry Creek High School
2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt
I will be at @CUBuffsFootball Sept 9th.
Excited to see a game and meet @DeionSanders and the BUFFS Staff!! 🦬@RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @BrandonHuffman @JoeMento @BrianHowell33 @CU_Recruiting @CUSportsNation pic.twitter.com/lKu1mzcfj6
— Jaxon Pyatt (@JaxonPyatt) September 3, 2023
Arvada, Colorado
Not rated by 247Sports
6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Owns offers from Bowling Green and UConn
2024 RB/LB Jazari Spencer
9/9 Folsom Field 📍 Thank you for the invite @CUFBRecruit looking forward to the season opener!!@SkoBuffsNation @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/kiBLFdoQlW
— Jazari Spencer (@solojay80) September 7, 2023
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Not rated by 247Sports
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Visited CU in April for spring game