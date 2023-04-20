Examining notable Colorado recruiting targets visiting for spring game

Football season is around the corner.

Colorado hired Deion Sanders this past December in an effort to turn around the program, and he’s now set to lead his first spring game four months later.

There’s a lot of hype around the program, and beyond the pomp and circumstance that an ESPN broadcast brings to what’s essentially a sneak peek of Colorado’s program heading into the fall, the spring game serves as a key opportunity to showcase the new-look Buffs to recruits.

A long list of recruits will be visiting Folsom Field for the spring game this Saturday, and here’s a look at a few notables:

EDGE Dylan Stewart — Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington DC

Five-Star EDGE Dylan Stewart has locked visits to these 9️⃣ Schools The 6’5 235 EDGE from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class (per On300)https://t.co/ihcHTMCnG2 pic.twitter.com/GdIRxSALl5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2023

Stewart, a consensus five-star who sits as the No. 10 overall 2024 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, would become the top-ranked recruit of Colorado’s 2024 class if he commits to the Buffs.

DL Williams Nwaneri — Lee's Summit North HS (Missouri)

Nwaneri would be a huge addition to the Buffs’ defense, and he’s ranked as the top defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports.

ATH Aaron Butler — Calabasas HS (California)

Butler is an impressive four-star from talent-rich southern California, and he’s taking an official visit when he’ll come to Boulder this Saturday. The Buffs will have to overtake Oregon in the race for Butler — he’s predicted to go to the Ducks — but the fact that he’s taking an official is a good sign for CU.

TE Jaden Reddell — Raymore-Peculiar HS (Missouri)

Another Missouri prospect who’s heading to Colorado this weekend, Reddell stands as the No. 4 ranked 2024 tight end in the country (247Sports). He’s projected to land at Georgia, but he’d be a great addition to the Buffs as that position is rather thin as of now.

DL Brandon Davis-Swain — West Bloomfield HS (Michigan)

The second notable defensive lineman to visit for the spring game, Davis-Swain decommitted from Notre Dame in December.

The four-star’s visit to Boulder will be his second visit to a school since that decision, with Purdue being the other. He’s scheduled to visit the Boilermakers in June.

S Jordon Johnson-Rubell — IMG Academy (Florida)

2024 four-star S Jordan Johnson-Rubell has been re-offered by CU and Coach Prime. According to @247Sports, CU was his first college offer on May 2nd, 2020.#SkoBuffs🦬 https://t.co/YNZshofg60 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 20, 2022

Coach Prime has been in hot pursuit of the versatile defensive back for a while. Sanders offered the four-star Johnson-Rubell in May 2022 back when he was coaching Jackson State.

It could be an uphill battle, though, as the Texas native in Johnson-Rubell has official visits planned to Texas and TCU in June, although Sanders has pulled off recruiting miracles before.

ATH Boo Carter — Brainerd HS (Tennessee)

Carter, a three-star 2024 athlete from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is another notable name coming to campus this weekend.

In addition to Colorado, both Ohio State and Tennessee are pursuing Carter, and it’ll be intriguing to see how his recruiting unfolds over the next few months — potentially with a star rating upgrade down the line.

