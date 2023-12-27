Examining the nine SEC teams ahead of Arkansas in ESPN Bracketology

The Christmas break hasn’t done Arkansas basketball any favors.

The Razorbacks, who fell out of Joe Lunardi’s projected NCAA Tournament bracket after a loss to Oklahoma earlier in December, have won two straight games since that defeat at the hands of the Sooners. But they weren’t impressive enough for Arkansas to find its way back into Lunardi’s projections as of Tuesday’s latest update.

Arkansas did not make the Dance, nor the “First Four Out” or “Next Four Out” portions of Bracketology. The team’s two wins since school let out for winter break were unspired. And Saturday’s opponent, North Carolina-Wilmington, won’t exactly sharpen the ol’ resume a ton, either, although the Seahawks did beat Kentucky earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lunardi projects nine SEC teams in NCAA Tournament were the season to end now. Meaning, the Razorbacks can ill-afford another resume-crippling loss to a lower-tier-conference school.

Working under the assumption Arkansas beats UNCW on Saturday, let’s look at the path – at least, the NCAA Tournament-bound path – the Razorbacks will have to fight through to make the Big Dance.

These are the nine teams SEC teams Lunardi projected as in with his post-Christmas update.

Tennesse Volunteers

The Volunteers are right where they were expected to be before the season started. A powerhouse of a program – in the regular season, anyway – Tennessee will visit Fayetteville in the heart of the SEC slate on Valentine’s Day.

Projection: 2-seed in South regional

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky had a little hiccup against Wilmington four games back, but has since won three straight, including an impressive victory over North Carolina. The Wildcats head to Arkansas on January 27 and the Hogs head to Lexington on March 2.

Projection: 4-seed in Midwest regional

Auburn Tigers

Auburn has exceeded expectations so far in 2023-24, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering Bruce Pearl rarely disappoints. Arkansas will play the Tigers in the Hogs’ SEC opener on January 6.

Projection: 5-seed in South regional

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies have lost four games this year, which would normally suggest they be lower than their projection. But those losses came to Florida Atlantic, Houston, Memphis and Virginia. In other words, all teams projected to make the Dance and two teams who could make some real noise. Arkansas will play A&M twice: January 14 in Fayetteville and February 20 in College Station

Projection: 6-seed in West regional

Alabama has lost three of its last four games. How are they here? Well, those losses have come to Purdue, Creighton and Arizona, three teams all inside the Top 10 in the country. The Crimson Tide play Arkansas just once: in the final game of the regular season in Tuscaloosa.

Projection: 6-seed in East regional

Ole Miss was expected to be one of the worst teams in the SEC, much the way the Rebels have in last few years. Instead, they’re the only undefeated team left in coach Chris Beard’s first year. Ole Miss. Arkansas heads to Oxford on January 24.

Projection: 7-seed in East regional

Florida Gators

The Gators were expected to be a mid-pack SEC team and that’s exactly where they are right now. At 9-3, Florida is sticking around and how they do in league play will determine their finish. Arkansas heads to Gainesville on January 13.

Projection: 10-seed in West regional

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State is doing what it needs to so far in order to make the NCAA Tournament. Losses to Georgia Tech and Southern, especially Southern, have dinged the Bulldogs a bit, but they are still the team projected to finish seventh in the SEC. Arkansas travels to Starkville on February 17.

Projection: 10-seed in Midwest regional

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has been an even bigger surprise than Ole Miss. The Gamecocks were picked to finish last in the SEC and instead have just one loss, to rival Clemson. Arkansas hosts South Carolina on January 20.

Projection: 11-seed in South regional

