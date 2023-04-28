Examining NFL draft picks made with 49ers' Trey Lance trade compensation

Examining picks made with selections 49ers gave up to draft Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The book officially closed Thursday night on the compensation the 49ers traded to the Miami Dolphins in order to select quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers swapped four picks for the right to move up from the No. 12 draft spot to select Lance. The Dolphins ended up trading away each of the three first-round draft picks acquired in the trade.

Here are the players who were chosen with the picks that exchanged hands in the Lance trade:

2021 first-round pick, No. 12 overall

Parsons has quickly emerged as a perennial candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his first two seasons in second place for the award, placing runner-up behind 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa in 2022.

Parsons has gotten off to an extraordinary start in his career with 26.5 sacks in two seasons.

2022 first-round pick, No. 29 overall

Strange was a surprise -- dare we say a strange selection? -- late in the first round from Chattanooga. He ended up earning his way into the Patriots’ starting lineup and started all 17 games in the regular season as a rookie.

Channing Tindall, LB, Miami

2022 third-round pick, No. 102 overall

Tindall suited up for 16 games as a rookie with the Dolphins and saw his action exclusively on special teams. He picked up three tackles on the season.

Bryan Bresee, DT, New Orleans

2023 first-round pick, No. 29 overall

Bresee declared for the draft after three seasons at Clemson, where he appeared in 25 games. He registered 51 tackles and nine sacks in his college career.

