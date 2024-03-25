Examining Michigan State basketball's 2024-25 roster heading into pivotal offseason

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The numbers showed Michigan State basketball performed better in a bunch of major statistical categories from a year ago.

Scoring and overall shooting were up. Opposition scoring and shooting were down.

Turnovers dropped to a Tom Izzo-era low. Turnovers forced — particularly the steals — took an upturn.

Yet only two stats ultimately mattered:

Wins went down. Losses went up. And the Spartans’ season ended a weekend earlier than a year ago with Saturday’s 85-69 loss to West region No. 1 seed North Carolina in the NCAA tournament second round.

And in the end, it left Izzo “perplexed, disappointed.”

“I think some of those guys grew up and realized that, you know what, the my bads, the every possession matters, it's true,” he said. “And I gotta do a better job of getting that through early. And I will.”

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round against North Carolina at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

After going 21-13 and losing in overtime of the Sweet 16 to Kansas State to end last season, this year’s team arrived with major expectations and goals, fueled by a host of veterans.

A Final Four? A national title? The Spartans were not shy about their aspirations, and they entered the season among the nation’s top-5 ranked teams.

Instead, the season went awry immediately and those lofty goals never came close to realization, even though MSU showed plenty of talent to play with the top teams in the nation — but only in stretches, and never consistently. And the problems that persisted throughout the season never seemed to get corrected for more than a short time.

“I'm gonna have to find some people that I know that I really respect in this profession, because everybody's having the same problems,” Izzo said Saturday night. “I'll do that. That'll be good. I mean, it's not going to be a complete overhaul. It just going to be tweaking some things.”

An offseason arrives with potential staff changes in flux, starters leaving and in limbo, and the transfer portal era looming. Here is a look at where the Spartans’ roster stands heading into the spring.

Team averages

Offensive stats: 72.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10 turnovers.

Shooting: 46.1% overall, 36.3% 3-pointers, 70.8% free throws.

Defensive stats: 66.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 3.2 blocks, 12.3 turnovers.

Shooting defense: 41.3% overall, 32.6% 3-pointers, 71.5% free throws.

Leaving

SG Tyson Walker

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) goes to the basket against North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-1, 185.

Year: Senior (fifth year).

Stats: 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 32.9 minutes.

Shooting: 44.9% overall, 37.6% 3-pointers, 74.6% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-204 (according to statbroadcast.com).

Overview: Walker appeared on pace for a potential All-American season despite a bunch of nagging health issues, then developed a groin injury in late January that altered his effectiveness. He averaged 20 points and was shooting 39.6% from 3-point range over MSU's first 17 games, then nosedived to 15.2 points and 30.6% from deep over the following 12 games. Walker also couldn't provide the type of takeovers he showed last season and struggled to meet his elite defensive standard while hampered by the injury this winter. The Spartans will miss his bulldog tenacity, ability to hit a critical contested jumper and game-altering quick hands on defense.

F Malik Hall

Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) is defended by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-8, 225.

Year: Senior (fifth year).

Stats: 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, 28.5 minutes.

Shooting: 52.5% overall, 32.8% 3-pointers, 72.8% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-132.

Overview: After four years of up-and-down performances plus foot and back injuries that derailed last season, Hall turned into perhaps MSU’s most consistent player at both ends of the floor. His ability to defend multiple positions down low was as important as his quarterbacking of the rest of his teammates on offense. Hall’s turnaround jumper became lethal, and that set up deft footwork around the basket late in the season. He also became a much steadier presence on the glass. Replacing his all-around play will be difficult for Izzo, as there isn’t a comparable player with Hall’s height currently on the roster.

G Steven Izzo

Michigan State's Steven Izzo, left, hugs his father coach Tom Izzo while getting interviewed after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Vitals: 5-8, 150.

Year: Senior walk-on (fifth year).

Stats: Three total points, four rebounds, 13 minutes, 10 games.

Overview: Made his one collegiate basket against Rutgers, a three-point play. But the coach's son became more than that in his five seasons — he was an emotional glue guy behind the scenes for teammates and for his father, and also in public for MSU’s fans.

Undecided

PG A.J. Hoggard

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles against North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-4, 210.

Year: Senior.

Stats: 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.8 turnovers, 28.7 minutes.

Shooting: 40.7% overall, 34.7% 3-pointers, 78.7% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-162.

Overview: Hoggard tested the NBA draft process after last season but decided to return. Though his 3-point shooting percentage went up as his turnovers and minutes played went down, most everything plummeted after he averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. He struggled to attack downhill consistently, going through stretches like he had against UNC on Saturday, with his driving layup attempts getting blocked. His leadership failed to progress as well, continuing to baffle Izzo. Hoggard has one season of eligibility remaining with the COVID waiver from his freshman year in 2020-21, and it seems likely he and MSU could part ways, as Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman return and Jase Richardson arrives.

C Mady Sissoko

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) makes a jump shot against North Carolina forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-9, 250.

Year: Senior.

Stats: 3.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, 0.9 turnovers, 15.3 minutes.

Shooting: 56.8% overall, 70.5% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-71.

Overview: Sissoko never progressed the way Izzo hoped he would or how fans dreamed of after the incredible start to his junior season. His struggle with catching entry passes continued, and his offense proved virtually nonexistent. His rebounding suffered to the point where he went from a starter to the bench in a limited role over the final month of the season. Sissoko also has a year of eligibility with the COVID waiver and said he is unsure of what he’ll do, but he started to make big contributions on the boards in the final two weeks of the season.

G Davis Smith

Michigan State guard Davis Smith (14) celebrates a three point basket against Mississippi State during the second half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Vitals: 6-0, 160.

Year: Senior walk-on.

Stats: 13 total points, 2 rebounds, 28 minutes, 12 games.

Overview: Smith hit two critical free throws in a road win at Michigan and drilled a 3-pointer against Mississippi State. But like Steven Izzo, the son of MSU legend Steve Smith served as a locker room leader and vocal presence for both his older and younger teammates. He has one year of eligibility left and already entered the portal and withdrew in 2022.

Returning

G Jaden Akins

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) looks to pass against North Carolina during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-4, 190.

Year: Junior.

Stats: 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, 1.1 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 28.5 minutes.

Shooting: 41.0% overall, 36.4% 3-pointers, 73.9% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-129.

Overview: A large reason for MSU’s 3-point shooting woes — going from 39.3% as a team a year ago to 36.3% this season — can be traced to Akins’ inconsistency after testing the NBA draft process last spring. He went from making a steady 42.2% clip from deep as a sophomore to being a much streakier shooter from the outset. When his offense wasn’t working, Akins’ defense often dipped with it. He flashed the ability to be a premium rebounder from the wing but did not attack the boards consistently. With one year remaining and the graduations of Walker and Hall, there will be more opportunity for Akins to emerge as the Spartans’ top player next season if he can discover better consistency.

G Tre Holloman

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) makes a layup against North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan (3) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-2, 180.

Year: Sophomore.

Stats: 5.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.9 turnovers, 19.7 minutes.

Shooting: 47.1% overall, 42.5% 3-pointers, 80% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-151.

Overview: Holloman was the breakout performer of the year for the Spartans, showing the type of toughness and tenacity Izzo demands from his backcourt while splitting time backing up Walker at shooting guard and Hoggard at point guard after Fears was lost for the season. On defense, Holloman is a bulldog with length who can pester opposing guards. On offense, he showed he can push the pace in transition and developed into a strong outside shooter who isn’t afraid to attack inside. Holloman could emerge as a starter at either guard spot next season and could still take another leap.

PF Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) battle for a rebound during the first half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vitals: 6-9, 245.

Year: Sophomore.

Stats: Averaged two points, two rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 9.2 minutes.

Shooting: 43.5% overall, 28.6% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-40

Overview: Kohler never got going after missing the first 14 games of the season following October foot surgery, struggling to score around the basket like he did as a freshman. Defensively, as he got minutes over the final 21 games, Kohler showed development. He also showed the ability to gather offensive rebounds, with nine of his 17 this season coming in the final seven games. The Spartans need for interior scoring was plain to see all season, and Kohler needs another productive offseason and a return to health to get that chance.

C Carson Cooper

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) looks to pass against Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (13) during the second half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Vitals: 6-11, 240.

Year: Sophomore.

Stats: 3.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 0.4 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 16.9 minutes.

Shooting: 52.6% overall, 63.3% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-134.

Overview: Like Sissoko, Cooper’s offense beyond dunks needs significant refinement. Still, for a player who was expected to redshirt as a project last season, Cooper emerged a starter in the final weeks and continued to show toughness as a defender against some of the best big men in the nation. He must continue to work on his post moves and build his strength to start drawing more contact down low, as well as improving at the free-throw line.

PF/C Xavier Booker

Michigan State forward Xavier Booker (34) goes to the basket against Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) during the first half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Vitals: 6-11, 236.

Year: Freshman.

Stats: 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.3 turnovers, 9.3 minutes.

Shooting: 43.9% overall, 33.3% 3-pointers, 63.2% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-71.

Overview: Booker arrived with heightened expectations as a five-star recruit, but his lack of weight and strength down low showed when he played center. Izzo limited his minutes for much of the first two-thirds of the season, but Booker began to earn trust as he added around 15 pounds during the winter and averaged double-digit minutes over the final month of the season. His 3-point shooting remains a premium, as does his athleticism. But to reach his immense potential, Booker needs to continue to improve his understanding of Izzo’s defensive demands and show more toughness on the boards. Expect a big-time jump as a sophomore, particularly if he stays at his more natural power forward position with Hall’s graduation.

F Coen Carr

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr celebrates after he dunks in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Vitals: 6-5, 220.

Year: Freshman.

Stats: 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.5 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 11.6 minutes.

Shooting: 65.1% overall, 56.0% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-24.

Overview: Carr’s highlight-reel dunks were as advertised. However, his deficiencies also were plainly and painfully evident. His shooting percentage was high from his high-flying acrobatics, along with strength through contact down low, but Carr struggled with his midrange jump shot and didn’t take a 3-pointer all season. To play the wing in Izzo’s offense, those are necessities — and without them, opposing defenders sagged off him outside and clogged the lane for drives. Carr also needs to maximize his athletic gifts on the boards, a lot of to-do items for his summer workload to become a well-rounded college player and not just a dunking novelty.

PG Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. passes the ball against Stony Brook during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Vitals: 6-2, 190.

Year: Freshman.

Stats: 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, one turnover, 15.3 minutes.

Shooting: 73.1% overall, 64.7% FT.

Plus-minus: Plus-106.

Overview: Fears flashed his immense potential and leadership in 12 games before he was shot on Dec. 23 and missed the rest of the season. He is expected to petition the NCAA for a redshirt exemption. Recovering from the damage of a wound in his left leg and surgery to extract the bullet from his bone remains his priority, though he said he expects to get back to playing in the summer. How close he can get to the lightning-quick, high-flying player he showed he can be won’t be known until then, but his recovery is critical to determining what MSU’s expectations for next season will be.

G Gehrig Normand

Michigan State's Gehrig Normand, right, moves the ball as Malik Hall defends during an MSU basketball team scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Vitals: 6-5, 190.

Year: Freshman.

Stats: Did not play (redshirted).

Overview: Izzo hopes he has a sharp-shooting wing with some length in the Texas product, who spent the winter on MSU’s scout team while taking a redshirt. He will need to show significant progress during the summer as a slasher and rebounder to crack the rotation by the time the season starts in November.

G Nick Sanders

Michigan State guard Nick Sanders guards Baylor guard Dantwan Grimes during the second half of MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Vitals: 5-9, 170.

Year: Sophomore walk-on.

Stats: 3 total points, 12 minutes, 9 games.

Arriving

G Kur Teng

Vitals: 6-4, 185.

G Jase Richardson

Vitals: 6-3, 180.

F Jesse McCullough

Vitals: 6-10, 225.

