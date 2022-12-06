Examining the last 40 Heisman winners and what history tells us

The Heisman Trophy is down to four players as announced recently.

Caleb Williams (USC Trojans), Max Duggan (TCU Horned Frogs), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State Buckeyes), and Stetson Bennett (Georgia Bulldogs) were all given invites to the trophy presentation. Not all too shocking as these four quarterbacks play on teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoffs.

Looking back over the winners of this prestigious trophy since 1982, Trojans Wire tried to find trends that could help determine who the winner might be. Williams seems to be the favorite going into the ceremony later this week but I wouldn’t count those chickens just yet.

We broke down a six-pack of facts and opinions about the winner of the Heisman Memorial Trophy since 1982:

Average final ranking

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Since 1982, the player who won the Heisman Trophy competed on a team with an average final AP ranking of 5.5. Essentially you better be on a top-six team if you expect to win the trophy.

Over the last five years, that number drops to 2.2.

Which team has won the most?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last 40 years, no team has won more Heismans than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bryce Young and Devonta Smith won it back-to-back. The next most are Florida State and Oklahoma. I would also add USC to the list despite Reggie Bush’s trophy being vacated.

Conference dominance?

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Power Five conferences can lay claim to 35 of the past 40 winners. At least if you factor in current teams throughout their history. Provided that Caleb Williams takes home the trophy this year, the Pac-12 won’t have sole possession of last place. Of course, we are still factoring in Bush’s trophy.

Conference Trophies SEC 11 Big 12 7 ACC 6 Big Ten 6 Pac-12 5

Positional Breakdown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We can’t eliminate any of the four finalists based on position. All four play quarterback. Quarterbacks account for 63% of the winners since 1982.

Story continues

Winners broke down by position

Quarterback 25 Running Back 11 Wide Receiver 3 Defensive Back 1

Does the CFP influence the voters?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, every winner but one competed in the annual four-team invitational. That one player was Lamar Jackson. Williams could be the second.

Heisman Trophy needs a new description

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It is time to update the description for the Heisman Trophy. This award isn’t given to the best player in college football. It is given to the best player (quarterback mostly) on a contending team.

If it was truly given to the best player then running backs Blake Corum and Bijan Robinson would be in contention. Not to mention quarterback Hendon Hooker, who looked like the front-runner before his injury.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire