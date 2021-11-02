Examining every trade Bears GM Ryan Pace has made since 2015

With the NFL’s trade deadline just hours away, the Chicago Bears should be sellers with some veterans on the trade block that have surely drawn interest from around the league.

General manager Ryan Pace has only made three trades in season — Jared Allen, Dontrelle Inman and Jakeem Grant — during his seven-year tenure, but there are several moves the Bears could make to secure draft capital, which includes potentially dealing guys like receiver Allen Robinson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and quarterback Nick Foles.

With the NFL deadline looming, here’s a look at every trade Pace has made, excluding in the NFL draft, since 2015.

2015: Traded WR Brandon Marshall

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall had been the Bears’ best weapon for a few years, but they parted ways with him after realizing he wasn’t good for the culture they were creating. Chicago dealt Marshall and a 2015 seventh-round pick to the Jets for a 2015 fifth-round pick. That fifth-round pick wound up being safety Adrian Amos, who was a solid safety for them.

2015: Traded LB Jon Bostic

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

While Bostic has turned in a decent NFL career, most notably with the Steelers, he wasn’t developing in Chicago. The Bears sent Bostic to the Patriots in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

2015: Traded DE Jared Allen

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

An aging Allen never lived up to expectations when the Bears traded for him. But in 2015, Chicago was in the middle of a rebuild. So they traded Allen to a team contending for a Super Bowl, the Panthers, in exchange for a 2016 sixth-round pick.

2016: Traded TE Martellus Bennett

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago had been looking to deal Bennett over a year before they finally got a deal done, and he was another player that didn’t fit the culture Pace was trying to build. The Bears traded Bennett and a 2016 sixth-round pick to the Patriots for a 2016 fourth-round pick.

2017: Acquired WR Dontrelle Inman

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears receiving corps. were hurting back in 2017, which prompted Pace to trade for Inman to give then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky some help. Chicago sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Inman, who they were already looking to get rid of.

2018: Trade S Deiondre' Hall

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A sixth-round pick, Hall only played 10 games in three years with the Bears and battled injuries along the way. The Bears did get something for Hall, trading him to the Eagles for a conditional seventh-round pick.

2018: Acquired OLB Khalil Mack

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Landing a superstar pass rusher in Mack was the best trade Pace has made in his tenure as Bears GM. Chicago traded two first-round picks, among others, to the Raiders in exchange for Mack, and his impact on Chicago’s defense has been lasting. Safe to say, the Bears won the trade.

2019: Traded RB Jordan Howard

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Howard was one of Pace’s late-round steals in the draft, and he had an impressive career with Chicago. But Pace has operated from a mindset where running backs are dispensable as evidenced by the Bears trading Howard to the Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

2019: Acquired K Eddy Pineiro

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when kicker was the biggest issue in Chicago? The Bears traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Eddy Pineiro, who wound up winning the kicker competition in 2019. Pineiro was a solid kicker before losing his job to Cairo Santos in 2020.

2020: Acquired QB Nick Foles

AP Photo/Wade Payne

This will go down as one of Pace’s worst trades as Bears GM. Chicago wanted to bring in competition for Mitchell Trubisky. But instead of adding a veteran through free agency, they traded a fourth-round compensatory pick to the Jaguars for Foles and his massive contract. Fast forward and Foles is on the trade block in Chicago.

2020: Traded TE Adam Shaheen

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Chicago drafted Shaheen hoping he’d become their own Baby Gronk. But injuries got the best of Shaheen, who never panned out for the Bears. Chicago traded Shaheen to the Dolphins for what was a 2021 sixth-round pick. Hey, at least the Bears got something for another failed draft pick.

2021: Traded WR Anthony Miller

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Miller had a ton of potential in Chicago, and Pace doubled down by trading up in the 2018 draft to acquire him. But aside from an impressive rookie season and flashes of potential, Miller didn’t pan out. The Bears traded Miller and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round selection.

2021: Acquired WR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/David Becker

With the Bears in need of kick return help, they traded for a proven one in Grant, sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for his services. Although, when you see that the Panthers acquired star cornerback Stephon Gilmore for the same price, it’s hard to come away satisfied.

