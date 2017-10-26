Examining Cubs new coaching additions and how Chili Davis got his unique name

Charles Theodore Davis is not a household name in Wrigleyville.

But "Chili" Davis, on the other hand, is a name that resonates with baseball fans everywhere.

The former slugger is now tasked with coaching up the most important assets the Cubs have - a stable of young hitters.

Davis was hired Thursday afternoon as the Cubs' new hitting coach, taking over for hometown hero John Mallee, who helped guide the team to its first World Series championship in 108 years last fall.

Davis has instant clout that comes with racking up nearly 10,000 plate appearances (9,997 - 87th all time) over the course of a 19-year MLB career, playing for the San Francisco Giants, California Angels, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

The Jamaican native also carries one of the most unique names in baseball history. Davis' dad gave him that moniker at age 12:

"My dad gave me a haircut...and it wasn't a very good one. When I went out of the house, my friends got on my case and said it looked like someone put a chili bowl over my head and cut around it." One friend in particular coined it, Shawn Shephard – a cousin of Shane Mack, Chili's future teammate with the Minnesota Twins. Although the "Bowl" part dropped away over time, "Chili" stuck for good. Davis himself wound up becoming a barber on the side. In 1985 he said, "I like playing with hair...it's a hobby, I guess."

Davis' hobby now blends with the Cubs' main focus, ensuring their young hitters take that next step forward.

Joe Maddon and Davis crossed paths for three years in California: 1994-96, when Davis was smashing 74 homers while Maddon was working on the Angels coaching staff.