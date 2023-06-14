Examining Colorado’s new-look group of pass rushers

When the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, they were led by one of the best defensive units of all time. That group was powered by their pass rush, a so-called “NASCAR” package that put as many pass rushers on the field at the same time as possible.

With the reconstruction of Colorado’s roster nearly complete, a focus has been placed on the defensive line. When looking at the Buffs’ potential depth chart (h/t Jake Schwanitz of DNVR), your mind starts to wonder about what this team can do on passing downs.

Dartmouth transfer Shane Cokes will most certainly be leading the charge from the middle in base and pass rushing situations with former Arkansas DL Jordan Domineck holding down an outside spot. CU could then get creative by playing a bigger EDGE player, possibly Sav’ell Smalls, at the other inside spot to gain a pass rush mismatch against a guard. Throw in a Derrick McLendon on the other outside spot and you have a pass rush that could potentially make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

