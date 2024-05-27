Examining Colorado football’s history against the Arizona Wildcats

The Big 12 Conference matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 19 will be intriguing. It will mark the first time a former Pac-12 rival will face the Buffaloes in the Big 12.

Overall, the all-time series record between the two teams stands at 16-10 in CU’s favor, but the rivalry between the Buffs and the Wildcats has been a streaky one. The teams played 14 times between 1931 and 2011, and Colorado won 13 of those games, including a 2011 game that represented CU’s first Pac-12 Conference victory.

Since then, Arizona has taken advantage of the Buffaloes’ poor performance in the Pac-12. The Wildcats went 9-3 while playing the Buffs every season from 2012 to 2023. Thirty seems to be the magic number in the series; CU was 3-0 in those games when Arizona scored less than 30 points and 0-9 when the Wildcats eclipsed that mark.

In a surprising turn, Colorado is 2-1 in its last three games in Tucson, meaning the Buffs have fared better on the road in recent years than at home when facing the Wildcats. We’ll see if that trend continues this year in Tucson.

