Examining Colorado’s 2023 offensive numbers compared to 2022

While it didn’t end the way we had all hoped for the 2023 Colorado football team, the Buffs took a massive step forward regarding their offensive production.

2022 was a historically bad season for the program, with all phases of the team playing subpar football. The offense had a rough go of it, rotating through different players at the quarterback position and failing to make enough plays to keep the Buffs in games. CU was much better at its skill positions this season but also regressed in other areas.

I went by the numbers to see where the Buffs improved and where they need to focus on heading into next season:

Points per game

2022: 15.42

2023: 28.17

Colorado’s offense nearly doubled its point per game output in 2023 in the first year of the Deion Sanders era. While this is a good start, the CU offense slowed as the season wore on and struggled to adjust once opposing defenses had tape of the offensive scheme.

Total yards per game

2022: 281.3

2023: 363.6

Colorado couldn’t have been much worse at moving the ball in 2022, but the 2023 numbers were respectable. The team will need to continue to focus on keeping drives moving and piling up the yardage as it moves into 2024.

Passing yards per game

2022: 172.92

2023: 294.67

This is where the offense made its biggest jump. The infusion of talent with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing to receivers such as Xavier Weaver, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. gave the Buffs a potent passing game.

Running yards per game

2022: 108.3

2023: 68.9

This explains why Colorado was so pass-happy in 2023. The running game was never featured to the point it could consistently move the chains, and it ended up hurting the offense and Shedeur Sanders in a big way. The lack of a running attack must be addressed and fixed in the offseason if Colorado wants to win football games in the Big 12.

Sacks allowed

2022: 23

2023: 54

Oh boy, this was bad. The Buffaloes’ pass protection fell well short of everyone’s expectations. Sanders faced constant pressure and 54 would have been a much higher number if he weren’t so elusive. Fixing the pass protection is the top priority this offseason.

Time of possession

2022: 27:24

2023: 28:10

There’s not much difference here, and we can chalk that up to the lack of a consistent running game. The Buffs will be much better if they can control the clock better next year.

Turnovers

2022: 22

2023: 10

We end on a bright note as Colorado’s offense did a much better job protecting the ball, cutting down its turnovers by 12.

