Examining college football’s most improved units heading into 2023
As I wrote last week, college football is in a very different place now than it was one year ago. Beyond the behind-the-scenes drama with media rights deals and conference realignment rumors, every Power Five team underwent some amount of change this offseason.
Colorado, in particular, remains the poster child for change with head coach Deion Sanders and his staff remodeling a roster that produced just one win last season. We’re only weeks away from the start of fall camp and the Buffs are still adding, too.
Below is a look at which college football units are the most improved heading into the 2023 season, according to Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports:
Clemson's offense
Clemson’s offense should be fast-paced once again with new coordinator calling Garrett Riley calling plays and QB Cade Klubnik under center.
Notre Dame's offense
Notre Dame landed one of the biggest names available in the transfer portal this offseason when Sam Hartman committed in January. The former Wake Forest QB owns nearly 13,000 career passing yards entering his fifth college season.
USC's defense
This was a unit that had to improve if USC wants to be considered a favorite to reach the College Football Playoff, and it did. Ex-Georgia DL Bear Alexander is arguably the most talented of the eight defensive transfers who joined the Trojans this offseason.
Oklahoma's defense
Per 247Sports, Oklahoma brought in four defensive linemen, two linebackers and one defensive back via the transfer portal, including 2022 freshman All-American Dasan McCullough.
Wisconsin's offense
Wisconsin loaded up on quarterbacks and receivers through the transfer portal, bringing in the likes of Tanner Mordecai (SMU transfer QB), C.J. Williams (USC transfer WR) and Bryson Green (Oklahoma State transfer WR).
Texas' defense
Texas had its moments on defense last year and with several of its veteran players back for 2023, including LB Jaylan Ford and DL Alfred Collins, the Longhorns could take a big step forward on D.
LSU's defense
Here’s what 247Sports’ Raymond Lucas Jr. wrote on LSU and its defense:
Of all the teams mentioned, LSU might be the best, and the Tigers’ high-level defense is how LSU might win an SEC championship in 2023.
Colorado's offense AND defense
No player better exemplifies Colorado’s improvement on both sides of the ball than two-way star Travis Hunter. Plus, the Buffs have QB Shedeur Sanders ready to lead an offense that features a number of other big names at the skill positions.
