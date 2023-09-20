Examining Burrow's chances of playing vs. Rams on 'MNF' 'The Insiders'
"The Insiders" examines Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's chances of playing vs. the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football".
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Joe Burrow got paid.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
