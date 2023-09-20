Examining Barkley's chances of playing vs. 49ers on 'TNF' 'The Insiders'
The Insiders examines New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's chances of playing vs. the San Francisco 49ers on "Thursday Night Football".
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
