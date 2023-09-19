Examining Auburn football's ground attack and how the Tigers can bounce back vs. Texas A&M

AUBURN — It didn't have much of affect on the final outcome, but it was still concerning to watch.

Early in the second quarter of Auburn football's win over Samford on Saturday, the Tigers lined up to go for it on fourth down. Auburn was a yard away from the first-down marker, and quarterback Payton Thorne took the snap in the shotgun before handing the ball to running back Damari Alston.

Alston was stonewalled at the line of scrimmage, never even given a real chance to reach the line to gain. It was emblematic of what turned out to be an overall disappointing performance on the ground for the Tigers; Thorne registered a career-best 123 rushing yards, but that production came primarily off of scrambles and keepers.

Auburn's running backs, meanwhile, combined for 86 yards on 28 carries − that's a little less than 3.1 yards a pop against an FCS team. Far from ideal.

"We really didn't didn't run the ball as well as I'd hoped in this past game," Freeze said Monday. "But some of that (was because) they were committed to stopping the run. I mean, they were really anchored in there and bringing the safeties down to the box. Thus we got some explosive pass plays.

"But we've said all along we feel good about that (running back) room and I think it's important that we keep them fresh and rotate those guys and try to play to some of their strengths. ... We will continue to explore ways to to get our best guys on the field."

Rotation is paramount for the Tigers. Between Alston, junior Jarquez Hunter, true freshman Jeremiah Cobb and South Florida transfer Brian Battie, Auburn has four more-than-capable running backs at its disposal. The real key is figuring out which situations suit each piece.

Cobb, for instance, showed as a senior at Montgomery Catholic that he can be a real threat in the passing game. He had three receptions for 18 yards against Samford, including an eight-yard pop pass and an 11-yard reception on a swing route on back-to-back possession in the first quarter.

"Him with the ball in his hands on the perimeter is a little different than some of the others," Freeze said of Cobb. "It’s just a matter of us figuring out what can we handle within the scheme of what we’re doing. ...We’ll always be trying to find a few ways to get him some touches."

Auburn running back Damari Alston (22) runs the ball in a game against the Samford Bulldogs in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

Battie could use some touches, too. Hunter, who tweaked his ankle in the win, and Alston are the two main backs, but scheming Battie into the plans is a must. He only had one rushing attempt in Week 2 against Cal, and even Freeze admitted that wasn't acceptable. Battie ended up with 21 yards on five carries versus Samford, giving him a team-high 4.2 yards per rush among Auburn's running backs.

"I thought Battie gave us a little burst with the runs he had," Freeze said. "I like all those guys. Hopefully, we can get them all healthy. I do think we left some yards out there. But (Samford) really wanted to stop the run."

Texas A&M is going to really want the stop the run, too. Thorne had a wildly productive performance with nearly 300 passing yards and over 100 rushing yards in Week 3, but teams are going to dare him to be the one to beat them moving forward. And that's tough to put on his shoulders against SEC competition.

A fourth-and-one stop could mean the difference next time.

