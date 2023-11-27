Examining Auburn football’s top offensive performers

The first regular season of the Hugh Freeze era is now behind us, and it is time to take a look back at how well his team performed during the season.

With Auburn’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama on Nov. 25, the Tigers ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, which is par for the course for a program that is looking to get back to national relevancy. Now, Auburn will sit back and await their bowl destination, as they look to earn their first bowl win since the 2018 Music City Bowl.

In Freeze’s first season, Auburn averaged 355 yards per game which is 10th best in the SEC. Auburn’s strong suit was its run game, which was 3rd best in the SEC behind just LSU and Tennessee with an average of 198 yards per contest.

Pro Football Focus‘ final grades are consistent with Auburn’s successful run game, as six of Auburn’s top 10 offensive producers all played a role in the accomplishments of Auburn’s rushing attack.

Which players made the most impact on the success of Auburn’s offense this season? Here are Auburn’s top 10 offensive players according to PFF, with the lone criterion being that they must have appeared in at least nine games during the regular season.

Ja'varrius Johnson

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

PFF Grade: 78.2

Auburn receiver Ja’varrius Johnson is Auburn’s top offensive player based on criteria. Johnson appeared in nine games this season, and hauled in 19 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 19 of 27 passes thrown his way for 18.3 yards per catch.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 77.6

In his first season at Auburn, Payton Thorne was as consistent as runner as he was a passer. At the end of the regular season, Thorne graded out at 73.8 as a passer while earning a 71.1 as a rusher. He completed 62.3% of his passes this season to 18 different receivers. He completed 15 “big time throws” and nine turnover worthy passes this season. His receivers dropped 16 passes this season, or 9.7%. He was also involved in 82 plays that resulted in 1st downs.

The Montgomery Advertiser

PFF Grade: 76.4

Jarquez Hunter got off to a slow start, but ended the regular season with a respectable 865 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunter forced 35 missed tackles this season, and added 612 yards after contact.

Damari Alston

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 74.5

Damari Alston was a great complimentary back to Jarquez Hunter this season. He rushed for 297 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns in 2023, all career-bests. His longest rush of the season went for 55 yards, and he added and extra 155 yards after initial contact.

Jeremiah Cobb

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

PFF Grade: 73.2

Jeremiah Cobb earned playing time in 10 games during his true freshman campaign, and ended the regular season with 168 yards on 30 carries. He scored a touchdown in his first-ever game, and rushed for a season-high 69 yards against LSU. He had five runs of longer than 10 yards, with his longest going for 42 yards.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.1

Known more for his return game, Brian Battie had a successful first season in Auburn’s backfield. Battie earned at least one carry in 10 of Auburn’s 12 games, with his best game coming against Texas A&M when he rushed for 59 yards on eight carries. He forced seven missed tackles and 134 of his 227 rushing yards were created after first contact.

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

PFF Grade: 71.5

Brandon Frazier did not factor into the receiving game much this season, as he caught just five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. However, he played a key role in allowing Auburn’s skill players to make plays. In 156 snaps as an interior tight end, Frazier allowed just eight quarterback pressures.

Jay Fair

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

PFF Grade: 70.3

Jay Fair received plenty of hype during preseason camp, and was able to back it up by becoming Auburn’s third-leading receiver with 300 yards on 30 catches. He was targeted 43 times this season with just one drop. He was also one of four receivers who gained over 100 yards after making a catch this season.

The Montgomery Advertiser

PFF Grade: 67.7

Quarterback Robby Ashford was given a tall task this season as he was asked to become a rotational quarterback. The job ultimately dissolved and he took just 13 snaps over the team’s final five games. His strong suit was running the football, where he graded out at 79.3. Ashford rushed for 217 yards on 46 carries with five scores. As a runner, he gained 128 yards after contact and had 11 rushes that lasted over 10 yards.

Kam Stutts

AU/Athletics

PFF Grade: 62.9

This list kicks off with offensive lineman, Kam Stutts. Stutts participated in 526 snaps this season: 500 at right guard, 24 at left guard, and two snaps at right tackle. He was most effective as a pass blocker this season. In 526 snaps, he allowed 10 total quarterback pressures with five sacks.

