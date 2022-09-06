Examining Air Force’s Week 1 win over Northern Iowa

Hopefully, the Colorado Buffaloes have moved on from a 38-13 opening night loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Next up is a road game against Air Force, and this matchup comes with a plethora of problems. First things first, Falcon Stadium is never an easy place to play, but the good news is that the Buffs are used to the altitude and don’t have to travel very far at all.

The bad news is that this year’s Falcons team is dangerous. In their Week 1 matchup against Northern Iowa, they rolled past UNI, 48-17, thanks to their triple-option offense.

Air Force rushed for 582 yards, the sixth-highest total in program history. But, with the score at 41-3, Jalen Johnson put the cherry on top with one of the best plays of the weekend.

His touchdown is the second highlight shown:

That was Johnson’s only carry of the game, but he took it 80 yards to the house and sent the entire stadium into an uproar.

Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels went 3-of-6 for 109 yards and a touchdown, but that’s about typical for the Falcons. Their run game, however, had six players record at least five carries and five Falcons had at least 75 yards on the ground. Air Force also had five different rushers score touchdowns.

The Buffs’ defense is in for a massive test, and if they can’t keep the running game in control, an 0-2 start is right there.

