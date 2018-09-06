Examining All 32 Starting Quarterbacks For Week 1 of the NFL Season

All 32 NFL franchises have confirmed their Week 1 quarterbacks by Monday afternoon, with the Jets, Bills and Eagles being the last teams to announce their leading QB's.

Some organizations will bring back a long-entrenched starter, while others continue their yearly quarterback shuffle and search for an answer following seasons of instability.

So who will be the 32 starting QB's in Week 1?

Check out our list below to find each starting signal caller before the season starts on Thursday night.

NFC East:

Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the Week 1 nod as Carson Wentz continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott kicks off his third season as the Cowboys' starter. He looks to rebound from the 13 interceptions thrown in 2017.

Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins cashed out in Minnesota so Alex Smith is the new lead man in Washington. He signed a 4-year, $94 million extension.

New York Giants: Ben McAdoo's benching of Eli Manning didn't permanently displace the two-time Super Bowl champ. Manning will start on opening day for the 14th-straight season.

NFC North:

Minnesota Vikings: Cousins got paid handsomely to replace Case Keenum. Minnesota opens its season against San Francisco.

Detroit Lions: Matt Stafford will aim to bring Detroit its first 10-win year since 2014, starting his 10th season with the Lions.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers' shoulder is healed and his contract has been extended. Packers fans can r-e-l-a-x and take a sigh of relief with Rodgers under center for Week 1.

Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky will make his first opening-day start for Chicago and is now armed with new offensive weapons Trey Burton and Allen Robinson.

NFC South:

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees is still slinging it at age 39. New Orleans does have some insurance if he goes down. Teddy Bridgewater was acquired in a trade with the Jets on Aug. 29.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton is searching for the magic of his 2015 MVP campaign, but was still effective last season. He threw for 22 touchdowns while adding six scores on the ground.

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan will spend Week 1 where his 2017 season ended, facing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sept. 6.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in Week 1 while Jameis Winston serves a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

NFC West:

Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff made significant strides in year two under head coach Sean McVay, now aiming to keep the NFL's second-ranked offense from 2017 humming in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson will start his seventh-straight opening day for Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals: Sam Bradford will start for his fourth NFL team in Week 1 and earned nod ahead of first-round pick Josh Rosen.

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo looked the part of a franchise quarterback in five starts last year. Now he'll have to prove it over a full season when it begins on Sept. 9 at Minnesota.

AFC East:

New England Patriots: Tom Brady is an ageless wonder and won the MVP last season. The 41-year-old will line up under center on opening day for the 16th-straight year in Week 1, facing the Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Buffalo Bills: Nathan Peterman earned the starting nod over first-round pick Josh Allen. In his first NFL start, he had a five-interception performance against the Chargers in 2017.

Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill missed the entire 2017 campaign with a torn ACL but is set to make his first start since the 2016 playoffs in Week 1. Miami will host the Titans on Sept. 9.

New York Jets: Rookie Sam Darnold edged out veteran Josh McCown and will become the youngest Week 1 starting quarterback in NFL history.

AFC North:

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger will start for Pittsburgh as the Steelers look to reach the playoffs for the fifth-consecutive season.

Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco earns the Week 1 start despite the Ravens' selection of Lamar Jackson with the last pick of the first round. Flacco has thrown just 52 touchdowns along with 40 interceptions over the last three seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton was named the Bengals' starter for the eighth-straight season.

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in 2018, but Tyrod Taylor will start on opening day. Cleveland acquired the seven-year veteran from Buffalo this offseason.

AFC South:

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars opted not to upgrade their quarterback position after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season and will ride with Blake Bortles once again as the Week 1 starter.

Tennessee Titans: Marcus Mariota earned his first playoff win in 2017 despite tossing 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the regular season. He'll suit up for Tennessee on Sept. 9, facing the Dolphins in Miami.

Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck makes his return as the Colts' quarterback and will start his first game for Indianapolis since 2016.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson dominated in six starts last season. He threw 19 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in October. The Texans head to New England for a matchup with the Patriots.

AFC West:

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes will get his chance to become Kansas City's franchise quarterback after making just one start last season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Philip Rivers is back for his 13th-straight season as the Chargers' starter. The Chargers have not made the playoffs since 2013.

Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr is the starter for the fifth-consecutive season.

Denver Broncos: Case Keenum should be an upgrade over the triumvirate of Trevor Siemean, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. He signed with Denver despite leading Minnesota to the NFC title game last season. The Broncos open their season against the Seahawks on Sept. 9.