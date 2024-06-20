Examining 3 players the Falcons need to succeed in 2024

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made the postseason since 2017, but they may finally have the pieces to put together a playoff run in 2024.

In order to achieve their goals this season, the Falcons need certain players to produce. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will undoubtedly have a big part in the team’s success or failure, however, there’s more to it than just QB play.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three players the Falcons need to succeed this season. Kicking things off is the player who scouts deemed a “unicorn” coming out of college:

TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons landed Pitts with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft after a dominant campaign at Florida in 2020. Pitts was arguably the most hyped-up tight end prospect ever due to his huge frame and elite athleticism for the position. While Pitts managed to top 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, his production fell off over the last two seasons.

The reason for this decline was likely a mix of injuries and poor play from the quarterback position. With Kirk Cousins under center, the Falcons need Pitts to reclaim his place as one of the NFL’s top tight ends this season. If Pitts can become a consistent threat, it should open up the rest of the offense.

RB Tyler Allgeier

With the addition of Bijan Robinson in 2023, it was clear that Allgeier’s role would be reduced significantly. Despite topping the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie, the Falcons felt Allgeier would make a better secondary option to the more dynamic Robinson. However, Allgeier struggled for much of the 2023 season and became a less efficient runner. His numbers dropped across the board, rushing for 3.7 yards per carry after averaging 4.9 yards per attempt during his rookie year.

Allgeier should still have a prominent role in 2024, but he needs to be more efficient. The addition of Kirk Cousins should create more space for Allgeier this season.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie is someone with immense potential but not a lot of sacks to show for it. In terms of generating pressure, the former second-round pick has lived up to the hype for the most part. Last season, Ebiketie finished with 28 pressures, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Since the Falcons didn’t re-sign Calais Campbell or Bud Dupree, Ebiketie will have every chance to be that difference-making edge rusher this year. Atlanta waited until the third round to draft an edge rusher, focusing more on their interior defensive line. If Ebiketie can become a more consistent presence off the edge, it will go a long way in helping the team return to the playoffs in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire