Examiner-Enterprise high school football Week 1 power rankings for Bartlesville area

With the high school football season officially underway this Friday for Week 1, let's take a look at how teams stack up in the Bartlesville area with the first edition of the Examiner-Enterprise's power rankings.

CLASSES 4A-6A

1. Bartlesville (6A-II) (0-0)

The Bruins host Claremore in their season opener Friday.

Strengths: Experience at key positions. … Coaching staff returned in tact. … Running game good for 200-plus yards per game. … Passing game can stretch field vertically and side-to-side. … No lost fumbles in scrimmages.

Working on: Limiting big pass plays over the top. … Cutting down on penalties. … Fully developing receiving options. … Avoid forcing the ball into tight coverage.

Bruins to watch Friday

TB P.J. WALLACE (jr.): Rushed for nearly 2,000 yards last season. Scored winning touchdown in both August scrimmages.

QB NATE NEAL (jr.): Passed the ball crisply, and with accuracy on long throws, during scrimmages. Showed mobility in the pocket.

WR/DB DAMIEN NIKO (jr.): Last year, Niko recorded a pick-six and TD reception against Claremore. During scrimmage play made some big catches and a win-clinching interception.

Bartlesville's Niko Damien intercepts a pass in the end zone stopping Cushing Tigers' drive during a scrimmage on Aug. 25, 2023 at Custer Stadium.

CLASSES 3A-A

1. Pawhuska (2A) (1-0)

The Huskies are coming off an 82-0 win against Caney Valley. They travel Friday to Cashion (0-1).

Strengths: The Hendren siblings are potential touchdown makers every time they get the ball in space. … Defensive front seven.

Working on: Setting an offensive identity with a possible two-QB rotation or by choosing a full-time signal caller. … Seasoning the offensive line.

Huskies to watch Friday

QB CANYON HINDMAN: Hindman turned in an intriguing debut during last week's victory. He hooked up on 10-of-12 passes for 294 yards and 6 TDs -- and ran for two more scores.

WR/LB NOAH WILLSON: Willson (6-4, 245) caught a 12-yard TD pass and intercepted a pass last week. He helps to keep defenses from concentrating fully on Deacon Hendren and JoJo Hendren.

WR LANE KYLER: Kyler made some key receptions to help Pawhuska dash out to a 54-0 halftime lead, including a 43-yard TD play.

2. Nowata (2A) (1-0)

Last Friday, the Ironmen won their first season opener since 2016 by knocking off Chelsea, 20-16. But, Nowata is still only 3-27 in its last 30 games -- one of those wins is a forfeit -- and still needs to prove its turnaround. The Ironmen can go a long ways toward doing that in Friday's game at Dewey (0-0).

Strengths: Treaver Emberson has developed into one of the area's dynamic QBs. … Balance in both rushing and throwing the ball.

Working on: Trying to season some of the newer talent. … Beefing up pressure on the QB.

Ironmen to watch Friday

ATH PEYTON TROTTER: Trotter turned in several big wins and catches and scored the winning TD last week.

DL JEROME JACKSON: Jackson recovered two fumbles last week, one of them to set up the third TD.

WR KEYSHAWN VERNER: Verner hauled in a reception for the first TD last week.

3. Dewey (3A) (0-0)

Dewey is coming off a bye. The Bulldoggers are breaking in a new QB, retooling the receiver corps and solidifying the defense.

Strengths: Selected experience and toughness on the 'O' and 'D' lines. … Athleticism among a promising crew of renewable players. … Hunger and a can-do attitude.

Working on: Hoping new QB Ryder Muninger has a quick learning curve in varsity competition. … Developing a strong ground attack.

Doggers to watch Friday

OL/DL BRADEN GARRISON (sr.): Garrison has muscled up to become one of the nation's premier high school shot putters and is the unquestioned leader up front for the Ironmen.

WR GABE VILLANUEVA: Villanueva started out as a RB but is now counted on a receiver and a defensive contributor.

WR/DB GAVIN LYNCH: Lynch is back in football after some time off and displayed a lot of potential in the offseason and August camp.

4. Oklahoma Union (A) (0-0)

The Cougars are coming off a 0-10 season but showed promise in scrimmage play. They play host Friday to Wyandotte (0-0).

Strengths: Oklahoma Union is bigger and stronger than last year, not to mention more experienced. … Coach's ability to adjust attack any time during season.

Working on: Bouncing back attitude-wise from last season … Finding ways to be competitive despite a size disadvantage in many games. Developing a

5. Caney Valley (2A) (0-1)

The Trojans are coming off an 82-0 loss to Pawhuska -- but won't be the only team to receive a similar thrashing by the Huskies. Caney Valley plays host Friday to Haskell (0-0).

Strengths: The Trojans made some big kick returns. Some good ground gains.

Working on: Seasoning Noah Mitchell as a varsity QB. … Consistency in the running attack in order to take pressure off the QB.

Trojans to watch Friday

RB JEFF CHILDRESS (Sr.): Childress returned the ball well on kickoffs and displayed some of the rushing brilliance he had displayed as a freshman.

ATH ZACK KETCHUM (Sr.): Ketchum has the ability to make big contributions in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams. He had 400 yards receiving last season despite missing some games.

WR/DB/K COOPER FOGLE (Sr.): Fogle is a true all-around athlete who has averaged more than 100 tackles per season.

CLASSES B-C (8-man)

1. Barnsdall (B) (1-0)

Coming off a 74-46 gut-check win last week against Copan, the Panthers host Foyil on Friday..

Strengths: Barnsdall can go 3 deep at quarterback and maintain a dangerous attack. … A prolific running attack that emphasizes a smash-mouth style. Team ran for 687 yards, 9 TDS last week … Physicality and aggressiveness. … Depth with 25 players. … Momentum of winning tradition.

Working on: Trying to limit injuries. … Upgrade play on defense.

Panthers to watch Friday

RB/LB EASTON MALONE (Jr.): To put it simply, Malone is a franchise talent that raises the level of play of those around him. He has averaged more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. Rushed for 301 yards last week.

QB/WR BRADEN BYERS (Jr.): Byers can contribute key plays regardless of where he lines up.

NT HENRY EASLEY: He made 12 tackles (5 for loss) last week.

2. Wesleyan Christian (C) (0-0)

No area team has suffered more bad luck in the preseason. The Mustangs lost leading rusher Archer Swisher to transfer and saw three-year starting QB Ty Cloud go down with an injury that will sideline him a few weeks. Wesleyan Christian plays host Friday to Webbers Falls (0-0).

Strengths: Strong depth and experience with six returning starters set to suit up Friday. … Team speed. … Strength on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Working on: Breaking Kael Siemers into the starting QB spot. … Retooling the rushing attack.

Mustangs to watch Friday

QB/WR KAEL SIEMERS (Sr.): Siemers is one of the area's top 7 receivers/kick returners. It will be interesting to see how the WCS passing attack operates with him as the triggerman.

RB MASON JENSEN: Jensen will be counted to step up and help make up for the loss of Swisher.

WR CARSON TENISON (Sr.): Tenison is a proven target that can stretch the defense vertically and take attention away from other receivers.

3. COPAN (C) (0-1)

Copan put up 46 points last week at Barnsdall but gave up 74. The Hornets will look to play tighter 'D' this Friday against visiting Welch. Welch won last year, 56-6.

Strengths: Hornets return almost all their main starters from last year. … Proven devastating passing attack to a plethora of effective targets, led last week by Shooter Brewington with 4 catches for 75 yards and a TD. … Strong rushing attack, led last week by Weston O'Rourke with 16 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns. ... Shooter Brewington made 13 tackles last week.

Working on: Seasoning on defense.

Hornets to watch Friday

QB KANE FOREMAN (Soph.): This is his second year as the starter. He heaved the 'skin for 215 yards and 2 TDs on 17-of-32 passing last week.

WR: KARSON WOODWORTH (Jr.): Woodward is a defensive focus magnet for his ability to make big plays. He pulled in four catches and one TD last week and also recorded a 62-yard kickoff TD return.

WR TEEGAN CARON (Soph.): Caron brought a kickoff back 75 yards to a score and also fingered four grabs for 52 yards.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Week 1 E-E high school football power rankings for Bartlesville area