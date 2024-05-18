The make-up exam: Tomcats, Lions pick up victories

May 17—ASHLAND — Caden Church hurled a gem against the defending 16th Region champions on Thursday night.

The Ashland junior allowed just three hits and an earned run against Raceland in the Tomcats' 2-1 win at Alumni Field.

Ashland started the scoring in the third with a Drew Kelley RBI single.

Zane Bailey got the Rams on the board in the fourth frame with a run-scoring base hit. The Tomcats answered right back in the home half of the inning.

With runners at the corners, Ashland (8-23-1) played small ball. Zane Ingram placed a bunt toward first base. The throw went to first and allowed Sam Lyons to score with the eventual winning run.

Church slammed the door to pick up the victory on the mound.

Gage Millette and Brady Marushi were 3 for 3 at the plate for the Tomcats. Kelley posted two hits.

Ashland rebounded after a 9-2 defeat to East Carter (18-6) on Wednesday where the Tomcats gave up six unearned runs.

Ingram and Lyons each collected an RBI.

Andrew Tomolonis grabbed the victory for the Raiders. He also knocked in a run. Blake Hall and Gavin Sexton recorded two RBIs apiece. Tate Scott was 2 for 3 at the dish.

Boyd County 11 Rowan County 1MOREHEAD Days after defeating a top-ten team in Covington Catholic on the road, Boyd County picked up another win away from home against a 16th Region contender.

Ryan Brown struck out 11 Rowan County batters and drove in three runs as the No. 2 Lions cruised to victory on Monday.

Grant Slater was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Boyd County (28-3). Alex Martin and Peyton Jackson each drove in a pair of runs. Jacob Vanover, Michael Potter, Martin and Jackson collected two hits in the scorebook.

The Lions have won 11 games in a row after a 4-2 win against Prestonsburg on Wednesday.

SOFTBALLEast Carter 5 Raceland 3RACELAND Payton Rice picked up a complete-game victory and had two hits in East Carter's win at Raceland on Monday.

She struck out three and allowed four hits in the circle. Stephany Tussey, Trina Porter, Laken Knipp, Emily Biddle and Adriana Cordle spread the wealth as each drove in a run for the Raiders (23-6).

Russell 10 Lewis County 0RUSSELL_ Russell completed its 63rd District slate with a mercy-rule win over Lewis County on Monday.

Audrey Patel was 3 for 3 at the plate and earned a win in the circle. Paige Hutchinson also had three hits. The duo each had two RBIs.

Ava Howard, Lili Smith, Ella Wilson and Reese Cameron each had a run for the Red Devils (19-9).