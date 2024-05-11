The make-up exam: Rams, Kittens score late to secure wins

May 10—Editor's Note: The make-up exam will be a new roundup story in this edition. It will feature games with area teams that our sports staff was unable to cover at the time of the event. Stats are taken from KHSAA website or submitted by teams.

RACELAND Braden Rousses and Brayden Webb clashed in a pitcher's duel at Raceland on Thursday night.

Both hurlers went the distance but the Rams plated two runs in the sixth inning to prevail, 2-0, over Bath County.

Webb only gave up two hits and struck out 11 to pick up the victory on the hill. Rousses had a stellar stat line as well. He struck out three and allowed seven hits but gave up three free passes.

The sixth inning started with an infield single. A few pitches later, the field umpire called Parker Fannin out at second on a steal attempt.

Kadin Shore and Webb followed with walks. An error moved the runners to second and third. A second throwing miscue allowed Shore to come home. Eli Lynd added an RBI single to double the Raceland (25-7) lead.

Lynd was 2 for 3 at the plate. Connor Thacker, Parker Ison, Zane Bailey, Shore and Fannin added to the hit column.

Rousses had a base hit for Bath County (23-7).

Russell 9 Ashland 9RUSSELL Mother Nature ended a rival matchup before completion on Thursday night.

Russell and Ashland concluded their game in a 9-9 tie after rain halted the game in the top of the 10th inning. The Tomcats had the bases loaded at the time.

LJ Murphy and Parker Church posted RBI singles in the top of the seventh inning to give Ashland (6-21-1) a 9-5 lead.

Russell (9-19-1) evened the game in the home half. Caden Criswell started the scoring with a two-run single. Elijah Hankins helped the Red Devils rally with a two-RBI double off the wall in right-center field to knot the score.

The stalemate continued until the 10th frame when weather halted the contest.

SOFTBALL

Ashland 8 Greenup County 7LLOYD The late-game drama has been plentiful at the Greenup County softball field in recent weeks.

Ashland completed its comeback on Thursday and held off another Musketeers' charge to earn a road win.

The Kittens tied the score in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice. Jenna Delaney added an RBI single. Addi Laine dropped in a hit just inside the right field line and she turned that into a triple to plate a pair of runs. The hit earned her a hug from coach Scott Ingram at third base.

Greenup County (17-6) would not go down easy.

Skyler Lawrence belted her 12th home run of the season. Kennedy McCoy delivered a two-out run-scoring single but Laine closed the door, allowing Ashland (13-12) to leave with a victory.

Brookelyn Duckwyler was 3 of 4 at the plate and had two extra-base hits for the Kittens.

Russell 5 East Carter 1GRAYSON Payton Rice and Trina Porter delivered doubles for East Carter (22-6) to break open a scoreless tie in the sixth inning against visiting Russell on Thursday.

The Red Devils saved their best for last and scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take the victory.

Paige Hutchinson started the Russell (17-9) revival with an RBI base hit. An error plated another tally to give the Red Devils the lead for good. Lili Smith followed with a three-run homer over the left-field fence.