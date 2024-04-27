The Make-up Exam: Musketeers collect walk-off wins

Apr. 27—Editor's Note: The make-up exam will be a new roundup story in this edition. It will feature games with area teams that our sports staff was unable to cover at the time of the event.

LLOYD Greenup County showed nerves of Steele in its two district games this week.

The Musketeers earned two extra-inning wins against Lewis County and Russell.

The visiting Red Devils attempted its second comeback over the last seven days after tying Thursday's game at 5-5 with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Greenup County stopped the surge and Maddy Steele hit the game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Musketeers a 6-5 victory, their second consecutive walk-off win.

Adrian Wells opened the ninth frame with a bunt attempt and reached on a throwing error. Laela Matthews followed with a single and Skyler Lawrence walked to load the bases. Steele lined a base hit into left field a few pitches later, plating Wells for the winning run.

Russell's Ava Howard blasted a solo home run in the seventh inning. Karson Honaker knocked in a run with a triple later in the stanza. Paige Hutchinson tied the game with an RBI groundout.

Steele's hit highlighted a four-run fifth inning for Greenup County (15-4). A fly ball found open space in short center field to score two runs.

Lawrence walked in a tally and eventually stole home during the frame.

Lawrence was the late-game hero for the Musketeers against Lewis County on Tuesday. After Addison Willis's infield single plated the go-ahead run for the Lions in the top of the 10th inning, the Greenup County senior came to the plate in the home half with a runner on base.

The slugger sent a no-doubter over the right-center field fence for a 4-3 victory. Josey Kegley picked up both wins in the circle.

The Musketeers host Raceland on Tuesday and travel to Lewis County on Thursday to conclude 63rd District seeding play. Russell (15-5) hits the road and plays the Lions in Vanceburg on Monday.

Greenup County currently sits at 3-1 in district play. The Red Devils are 2-2.

BASEBALL

Raceland 17 Greenup County 3

LLOYD Brayden Webb sparked Raceland in two district wins this week.

A solo homer ignited the Rams' offense late on Monday night. He went even bigger in Lloyd on Tuesday. The senior slugger's grand slam highlighted a seven-run second inning and Raceland (20-3) added nine more in the seventh inning to pull away from Greenup County for the victory.

Parker Fannin scored three times, homered and knocked in two more. Eli Lynd was 3 for 4 at the dish, including a double. Parker Ison drove in three runs and Carson Bowden collected two RBIs.

Kadin Shore improved his pitching record to 5-0.

Colin Alexander went 1 for 3 at the plate and knocked in a run for Greenup County (6-16).

Boyd County 14 Ashland 1

ASHLAND Ryan Brown and JK McKnight both drove in three runs as Boyd County claimed a district win over Ashland on Thursday night.

Brown had three hits. Alex Martin, Grant Slater, Peyton Jackson, Josh Kelley and McKnight each posted a pair of hits for the Lions. Martin had two RBIs and Slater recorded a double.

Boyd County (20-3) built a 9-0 lead before Parker Church went opposite field to drop in a single. The hit plated Trevor Downs for the Tomcats.

Lewis County 8 Russell 7

Russell 5 Lewis County 1

RUSSELL Lewis County and Russell traded home wins when the two teams faced each other on Monday and Tuesday.

Kyle Mokas gave the Red Devils another solid start in his victory on Tuesday. He struck out nine Lions on the home turf. Mokas allowed six hits, one run and no walks.

Elijah Hankins, Nick Adams, Caden Mitchell, Jayden Frasure and Mokas each had two hits for Russell. Mitchell drove in four runs in Monday's game. Lewis County clipped the visiting Red Devils by one run in nine innings. Xavier Prater started the game for the Lions on the mound and accrued three RBIs. Kaysen Roberts eventually came on in relief in the ninth and took the decision.

The 63rd District seeding standings have Raceland (4-0) at the top. Russell (2-2) follows. Greenup County and Lewis County are tied at 1-3.