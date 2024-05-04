The make-up exam: Eagles, Musketeers have successful week

May 4—Editor's Note: The make-up exam will be a new roundup story in this edition. It will feature games with area teams that our sports staff was unable to cover at the time of the event. Stats are taken from KHSAA website.

OLIVE HILL Fairview increased its consecutive win total to four with road victories over West Carter and South Point this week.

The Eagles defeat West Carter, 11-5, in Olive Hill behind 13 hits, five for extra bases.

Blake Hall, Jeffrey Everetts, Izaac Johnson and Eli Cummings all collected a pair of hits in the game. Everetts had two doubles. Xavien Kouns, Landon Stapleton, Tamel Smith and Everetts each knocked in a pair of runs.

Cummings earned the win after six innings of work, striking out four.

Fairview (14-12) ended the successful week with a 14-7 win at South Point. Jace Manning picked up the victory on the mound and drove in two runs at the plate. Kouns added three RBIs. Tanner Reihs and Tevin Smith knocked in a pair.

Greenup County 4 Lewis County 1Greenup County 7 Lewis County 1LLOYD Greenup County completed a late comeback against Lewis County on Monday with three runs in the sixth inning.

Bradley Adkins started the scoring surge with a solo home run over the left-field fence. Kasey Gammon, who took the complete-game win on the mound, came to the plate with the bases loaded later in the frame.

The sophomore dropped in a single down the right-field line to plate two runs. He followed the go-ahead effort by shutting the Lions down in the top of the seventh inning.

The Musketeers answered the comeback with a win in Vanceburg the following night to secure the No. 2 seed in the 63rd District Tournament, which will be played on their home field.

Raceland (23-4) defeated Russell, 5-4, on Wednesday night to keep its spotless district mark. The Rams will play Lewis County (10-12) in the opening round. Greenup County (8-17) will play Russell (8-19).

SOFTBALLGreenup County 7 Lewis County 4VANCEBURG Greenup County didn't need any late-game magic at Lewis County on Thursday night.

The Musketeers had won their last three district games in walk-off fashion but took care of business earlier in the contest against the Lions.

Greenup County (17-4) posted five runs in the fourth inning to take command. Adrian Wells and Maddy Steele had RBI singles in the frame. Laiken Cooper sent two more runs home with a base hit in the stanza.

Wells added an RBI triple in the fifth frame.

The Musketeers claimed the top spot in the 63rd District seeding standings with the victory. They will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Boyd County 4 Russell 1CANNONSBURG Elyn Simpkins and Savanna Henderson each had two hits while Myla Hamilton drove in a pair of runs to help Boyd County dispatch visiting Russell on Tuesday night.

Simpkins struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run in the circle to pick up the victory.

Lili Smith recorded an RBI single for the Red Devils.

Seeing More StarsAshland's Zander Carter and Kenleigh Woods were named to the boys and girls Kentucky All-Star junior basketball team on Thursday.

Carter led the Tomcats to their sixth straight 16th Region title in March. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game this year.

Woods also averaged 22 points a night for the Kittens. She hit 63.5% of her shots this year, using her ability to get to the rim and finish.

The junior teams will face the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 1 at Louisville Eastern High School and play Indiana's junior teams on June 2 at Scottsburg High School in Indianapolis.

Boyd County's Jasmine Jordan and Russell's Shaelyn Steele highlight the Kentucky senior girls All-Star roster.