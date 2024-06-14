“It was exactly the start we wanted” – Niclas Füllkrug on Germany’s dominating win

Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal of the night against Scotland as the hosts dismantled their opponents to kickstart Euro 2024.

Tonight’s goal was his third in major tournaments for Germany off the bench, a joint-record for a European nation, along with Hungary’s Laszlo Kiss, Portugal’s Rui Costa, and Germany’s André Schürrle, per Opta.

Speaking after the game (h/t: iMiaSanMia), Füllkrug described his goal: “It was instinctive. I had a good first touch, I didn’t think a lot and just took the shot,” said the Borussia Dortmund forward.

On the performance and atmosphere, Füllkrug added: “We started well, we had a lot of possession. Things got better as the game went on. We had a lot of energy, many good deep runs. I think over 90 minutes we fully deserved to win the game, although Scotland were down to 10 men for a long time.

“The atmosphere was incredible, of course we noticed since we arrived at the stadium. It was exactly the start we wanted.”

Germany play Hungary on June 19 before their game against Switzerland on June 23.

