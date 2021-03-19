What exactly are the Las Vegas Raiders doing in free agency?

Liz Loza & Charles Robinson discuss the curious case of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of free agency. After moving on from two starters on the offensive line and adding the always controversial Kenyan Drake, Liz & Charles try to figure out what this means for Josh Jacobs and the rest of the 2021 Raiders team. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.