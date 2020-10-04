Exactly who do the Eagles have available today? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles go into Levi’s Stadium missing Brandon Brooks, Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Peters, Jalen Reagor, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Quez Watkins, Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins, Vinny Curry, Avonte Maddox, Trevor Williams, Craig James and Will Parks.

Only 15 guys.

Incredibly, 32 of the 55 players on the Eagles' game-day roster have seven or fewer career starts, and 20 of them (including the three specialists) have never started a game.

The Eagles’ five available wide receivers have a combined 13 career starts and 70 catches. Six of the nine offensive linemen have three or fewer career starts, and three of them are expected to start. The six linebackers have 42 combined career starts.

The Eagles currently have seven players on today's roster who weren’t on the opening day roster just 22 days ago: Sua Opeta, Jamon Brown, Hakeem Butler, Grayland Arnold, Travis Fulgham, Luke Juriga and Adrian Killins (plus game-day call-ups Deontay Burnett and Grayland Arnold).

With three players on the active roster but out for Sunday (DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Avonte Maddox) and the two practice squad game-day call-ups, the Eagles have 52 players available to be active Sunday.

Considering all the injuries, all the roster moves, all the practice squad call-ups and all the newcomers, let’s review who the Eagles will have available when they face the 49ers Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (And remember, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside made the trip but is doubtful to play.)

Here’s a look at those 52 players, listed with their career games played and career starts. Projected starters are bold-faced.

QB [3]

Carson Wentz [59, 59]

Nate Sudfeld [3, 0]

Jalen Hurts [2, 0]

RB [5]

Miles Sanders [18, 13]

Corey Clement [34, 0]

Boston Scott [16, 3]

Jason Huntley [1, 0]

Adrian Killins [0, 0]

WR [5]

Greg Ward [10, 5]

John Hightower [3, 1]

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside [19, 5]

Travis Fulgham [3, 0]

Deontay Burnett [7, 2]

TE [3]

Zach Ertz [109, 74]

Richard Rodgers [74, 24]

Hakeem Butler [0, 0]

OL [9]

Jordan Mailata [3, 0]

Jason Kelce [129, 129]

Jack Driscoll [3, 1]

Lane Johnson [95, 95]

Jamon Brown [60, 47]

Nate Herbig [5, 3]

Matt Pryor [15, 1]

Sua Opeta [1, 0]

Luke Juriga [0, 0]

DE [5]

Brandon Graham [146, 89]

Casey Toohill [1, 0]

Genard Avery [28, 5]

Josh Sweat [28, 2]

Derek Barnett [37, 20]

DT [4]

Fletcher Cox [128, 122]

Javon Hargrave [65, 52]

Malik Jackson [114, 70]

Hassan Ridgeway [44, 11]

LB [6]

Nate Gerry [42, 18]

Alex Singleton [13, 0]

Duke Riley [47, 17]

Davion Taylor [3, 0]

Shaun Bradley [3, 0]

T.J. Edwards [19, 7]

CB [4]

Darius Slay [106, 97]

Nickell Robey-Coleman [114, 23]

Cre’Von LeBlanc [46, 16]

Grayland Arnold [0, 0]

S [5]

Jalen Mills [51, 37]

Marcus Epps [18, 1]

Rodney McLeod [116, 100]

Rudy Ford [35, 1]

K’Von Wallace [3, 0]

Spec. [3]

Jake Elliott [50, 0]

Cameron Johnston [35, 0]

Rick Lovato [58, 0]