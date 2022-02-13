When exactly did Dak Prescott lose Comeback Player of the Year to Joe Burrow?

Todd Brock
9 min read
Back in late summer, Cowboys fans were dreaming wistfully of watching their star quarterback, with a gruesome injury squarely in his rearview mirror and the Comeback Player of the Year award tucked safely in his back pocket, lead their team onto the field during Super Bowl LVI pregame festivities to close out a fairytale season.

Turns out Bengals fans were reading from the same storybook. But they’re the only ones in line for a happily-ever-after. Joe Burrow is on the cusp of a downright magical coronation; Dak Prescott is just another guy watching it from the sofa.

That Prescott wasn’t named the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year doesn’t really matter that much, not in the grand scheme of things. Given a choice, Prescott, the Cowboys organization, and their millions of fans would obviously have rather never been in the running for the honor to begin with.

But as the 28-year-old Prescott endured endless months of rehab, persevered through an entire offseason and training camp under the microscope, and finally re-took the playing field only to silence his critics by not merely returning to his previous form but surpassing it, it seemed hard to imagine that anyone else could possibly win the comeback accolade for 2021.

So, just as Cowboys fans were left asking about their season as a whole… what happened???

Weeks 1-6: Dak's torrid start on the comeback trail

Opening night, Tampa. Yes, Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers were showing off their trophy by hosting the league’s kickoff party in primetime, but all eyes were on Prescott. He had been the biggest question mark of the offseason, by a mile. The reports were good and he had professed to be ready, but who could know for sure? He left the Cowboys’ first real day of practice early with a problem in his throwing shoulder, prompting the team to shut him down for the rest of camp and preseason. From his surgically-repaired ankle to his rested shoulder to the demons undoubtedly gnawing away in his head as he took that first hit, absorbed that first tackle, took off on that first run… no one had any idea how Prescott would perform in his first action in 333 days.

Three and a half hours later, the world had an answer. Prescott had gone off: 42 completions on a staggering 58 throws for 403 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys lost to Tampa Bay on a field goal with two seconds to go, but it sure wasn’t because of their quarterback. Dak was back.

Four straight wins followed. The Dallas offense played more balanced, with Prescott putting it up, on average, fewer than 27 times per game over those next four outings. His numbers weren’t as gaudy, but he was surgically precise. In Weeks 2 and 3, his completion percentage topped 80%.

By the time Week 6 ended with a win (the Cowboys’ fifth straight) in overtime at New England, Prescott had thrown 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. But he had also tweaked a calf making the game-winning throw on the final play.

Burrow had also gotten off to a decent start in his own comeback campaign in Cincinnati. Like Prescott, his 2020 season had ended with a cart ride off the field, his ACL and MCL both torn after a hit in a game against Washington. Burrow’s injury occurred in Week 11, six weeks after Prescott’s. The second-year passer was in action when camp started for the Bengals, but Burrow looked rusty.

Over Cincinnati’s first six games, Burrow led the team to a 4-2 mark. He was 200-plus passing yards behind Prescott, with almost as many touchdowns… but nearly twice as many interceptions. He may have been back, but Burrow sure didn’t look like a Comeback Player of the Year through mid-October.

After Week 6:

Player

W-L

Att

Comp

Yds

TD

INT

Comp %

Prescott

5-1

216

158

1,813

16

4

73.1

Burrow

4-2

174

123

1,540

14

7

70.7

Weeks 7-8: Burrow gains ground while Prescott sits

Prescott’s calf proved to be worse than thought. He blew it off in the postgame press conference following the Cowboys’ Week 6 win, trusting that the upcoming bye would make things right. But as Week 8 rolled around, it became clear that Prescott would not be ready to go for a Halloween night date in Minnesota. Cooper Rush got the start and rallied the club to an improbable win.

It was an important boost for the team, but the two-week break obviously didn’t help Prescott’s stats. And, as it turned out, it was a turning point of sorts for the Cowboys’ season.

Burrow went 1-1 in those two weeks. Still not getting much play in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation, Burrow guided the Bengals to a huge win over Baltimore with a three-touchdown effort and a career-best 416-yards in Week 7. Cincinnati fell to the Jets the next week, despite Burrow tossing another three scores.

By the time Week 8 was over, Burrow had surpassed the inactive Prescott in yardage and touchdowns, but still had a troubling number of interceptions. And his completion percentage had fallen further.

After Week 8:

Player

W-L

Att

Comp

Yds

TD

INT

Comp %

Prescott

5-1

216

158

1,813

16

4

73.1

Burrow

5-3

246

167

2,215

20

9

67.9

Weeks 9-10: Broncos beatdown and Burrow's bye tighten race

After six consecutive victories and an undefeated October, the Cowboys’ wheels feel off in Week 9. The team looked awful in a 30-16 beatdown at the hands of the Broncos that was worse than it looked on paper, as Dallas didn’t log their first points until nearly 56 minutes had gone by.

Prescott had arguably his worst game of the season, completing just 48.7% of his throws and with his two touchdowns coming in garbage time.

He rebounded- as did the team- the next week, dismantling Atlanta by a 43-3 score. Prescott went 24-of-31 for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bengals lost Week 9 to Cleveland in a game where Burrow threw two more picks but couldn’t find the end zone. Cincinnati followed that with their bye week.

Prescott had cooled considerably by this point in the season, with the team’s annual Thanksgiving Day gauntlet of three games in 12 days looming. But still, Burrow and the Bengals were little more than a team that was “in the hunt” as December approached.

Prescott and Burrow had thrown the exact same number of passes by the end of Week 10. Both had 20 touchdowns, though Prescott had been slightly more accurate. Burrow had the edge in yards, but had thrown 11 picks to Prescott’s five. The Comeback Player of the Year award was probably still Prescott’s to lose, even if by default.

After Week 10:

Player

W-L

Att

Comp

Yds

TD

INT

Comp %

Prescott

7-2

286

201

2,341

20

5

70.3

Burrow

5-4

286

195

2,497

20

11

68.2

Weeks 11-15: Dak's slump starts to slide his chances

Over the five games that follow, the word “slump” entered the everyday lexicon of Cowboys fans. Prescott himself shied away from the terminology, saying his ankle is fine, his shoulder is fine, his calf is fine. But the dip in his production was obvious as the team went 3-2 over the next month.

Prescott’s completion percentage topped 70% just once in that span, he averaged only 251 yards per game in the air, and he threw just as many touchdowns as picks.

Burrow, on the other hand, recorded six touchdowns to only three interceptions and enjoyed his most accurate game of the season, a 20-for-24 outing versus Pittsburgh to log a completion percentage of 83.3%.

With just a few games to go, Burrow owned a slight lead over Prescott in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. The Cowboys’ playoff berth was secured; the Bengals’ fate could still have gone either way. With the Associated Press set to hold their vote for end-of-season awards immediately after the regular season ended, there were three weeks left to determine the Comeback Player of the Year.

After Week 15:

Player

W-L

Att

Comp

Yds

TD

INT

Comp %

Prescott

10-4

492

337

3,598

25

10

68.5

Burrow

8-6

435

299

3,640

26

14

68.7

Weeks 16-18: Burrow blows up to close season, clinch playoffs, wrap up CPoY

Prescott was solid over the final three games of the regular season. His yardage totals weren’t outrageous- he averaged 283 passing yards over the contests- but he threw 12 touchdowns over the span, to zero interceptions. His passer rating was over 100 in all three outings; his 151.8 for the season-finale versus Philadelphia’s bench (a game in which he sat for the fourth quarter) was the second-highest of his career.

He finished the 2021 slate with 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns. In what had become by then a two-man race for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, it would likely take something truly remarkable for Burrow to overtake Prescott.

That’s exactly what Burrow delivered.

The Bengals went into their Week 16 rematch with Baltimore tied with the Ravens for the division lead; a victory would give them the tiebreaker for the AFC North title. Burrow responded with the fourth-biggest passing day ever for an NFL quarterback, 525 yards and four touchdowns, completing 80% of his throws along the way.

As an encore, he tossed four more scores and racked up another 446 yards the next week against Kansas City to clinch their division. With the win, Burrow totaled the second-most passing yards in a two-game span in league history. That’s the note Burrow went on for AP voters.

Burrow suffered a knee injury in the game, just concerning enough to prompt the Bengals to hold him out of the regular-season finale. But with more passing yards and a better completion percentage than Prescott, Burrow’s late-season heroics- punctuating a Cinderella 2021 for the Bengals- were enough to earn Burrow the NFL Comeback Player of the Year accolades.

Burrow ended with 28 of the 50 votes. Prescott earned 21. Chargers safety Derwin James got one vote.

Even in his comeback season, Burrow made a memorable comeback… to win the comeback honor.

After regular season:

Player

W-L

Att

Comp

Yds

TD

INT

Comp %

Prescott

11-5

596

410

4,449

37

10

66.6

Burrow

10-6

520

366

4,611

34

14

68.2

