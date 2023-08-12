So what, exactly, will Bucs’ offense look like in post-Tom Brady era?

TAMPA — They could not run the football, but that’s not important this morning.

They had trouble protecting the quarterback, lining up in a legal formation and remembering which exit leads to the end zone. Again, those are minor annoyances until the Bucs put their starters in the lineup and more emphasis on the scoreboard.

So if you’re looking for some reason to be intrigued by Tampa Bay’s 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh in the preseason opener on Friday night, you can start with this:

The offense looked different with Baker Mayfield in the lineup.

Not great, not explosive, not dominant. Just different.

There were a handful of misdirections and the occasional bootleg. There was more devotion to the running game and fewer swing passes to nowhere. There was the usual number of shotgun formations and play-actions, but there was also, dare we say, a wrinkle or two.

This was our first look at the new system installed by offensive coordinator Dave Canales and, if nothing else, it offered a tease of long-forgotten modes of offense.

It might be unwise to suggest the Bucs could improve without Tom Brady in the huddle, but the truth is they were 25th in the NFL in scoring last season. They were fairly good at gobbling up yards but not turning that into points. The unit was limited by a shaky offensive line and an immobile quarterback.

The Canales model offers an alternative. An offense with, perhaps, more diversity.

Of course, none of that will matter if the Bucs can’t block better or avoid penalties but, it can’t be said enough, they were playing without the normal collection of receivers, tight ends, linemen and running backs against Pittsburgh.

“I thought (Canales) did a good job of play-calling. We had some things we wanted to work on that we got accomplished,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “I thought he did a good job with each quarterback, playing to their strengths.”

That last distinction is important. The play-calling was noticeably different between Mayfield and Kyle Trask. During Mayfield’s four possessions, about 25% of his pass attempts involved rolling out of the pocket and throwing on the run.

Trask did none of that, other than a scramble to avoid the pass rush. The 2021 second-round pick from Florida had more plays in the pocket and more passes from the shotgun formation. He also had more sacks and the only interception.

But even if you ignore that, even if you ignore Mayfield’s edge in experience, he just looks like a better fit in what Canales is trying to do offensively. For that reason, as much as any other, it would seem inevitable that Mayfield will come out on top in this quarterback competition.

Now, you should not get the impression that this a radical new plan. It’s nothing you haven’t seen before. You just haven’t seen it in Tampa Bay lately.

“It’s a different system, a completely different playbook, a different scheme, a different game,” said guard Aaron Stinnie, who was one of the few offensive players Saturday night to have played in the Byron Leftwich offense. “Everybody is still getting adjusted to the new calls, but we’re all in on it.

“Having a quarterback (who moves) can mean a lot. It doesn’t just open things up in the pass game, but in the run game, too. It makes defenses have to think about multiple things on a single play.”

So what is it Canales is trying to do with this offense that appears to draw inspiration from what Sean McVay has done in Los Angeles?

“We’re going to run a lot of plays from a (familiar) base. You can dress it up in different ways, and there’s different routes to make it hard to predict what is coming,” said quarterback John Wolford, who played under McVay the past three seasons. “It’s simple, yet complex, which is an oxymoron.

“Different personnel, formations, the run complements the pass. The route stems start out the same but turn into something different.”

It will only work if they can run the ball, which they did not do at all last season. And it will work better if they can get the defense moving one direction on a play-action while the quarterback rolls the opposite direction. You saw a little of that in the first quarter with Mayfield.

Whether the Bucs can pull it off in September is the real question.

But, one game into the preseason, it would appear that Mayfield is the quarterback with the best chance of accomplishing what Canales hopes to do.

