Exact Sciences (EXAS), A Top Detractor in RiverPark’s Q2 Results

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (“RLG”) returned 11.9%, while the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of RiverPark Funds, the fund mentioned Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS), and discussed its stance on the firm. Exact Sciences Corporation is a Madison, Wisconsin-based molecular diagnostics company, that currently has a $17.5 billion market capitalization. EXAS delivered a -23.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 20.07%. The stock closed at $102.00 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what RiverPark Funds has to say about Exact Sciences Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Despite reporting better-than-expected first quarter revenue and EBITDA, EXAS shares were a top detractor on concerns about increasing competition, as Guardant Health presented positive data for a competing colorectal cancer (CRC) blood test. Positively for EXAS, the recommended age for CRC screening was expanded to include the 45-to-49-age population, adding roughly 20 million potential patients. In the last year, Exact has pivoted from its single cancer screening tests (Cologuard for colon cancer and Oncotype for breast cancer) to multi-cancer screening through its Thrive acquisition, and to minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring through its recently announced Ashion and Tardis acquisitions. Through this pivot, Exact has tripled its market opportunity from $20 billion to $60 billion."

Based on our calculations, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. EXAS was in 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 40 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) delivered a 3.20% return in the past 3 months.

