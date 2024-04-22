Ex-New York Giants player who sold fentanyl-laced drugs in NYC apologizes to family as he learns his fate

Clyde "Peter" Hall, who played for the New York Giants in 1961, pleaded guilty to the intent to distribute 40 grams of a controlled substance containing fentany.

A former New York Giants player apologized to his family as he was sentenced to five years behind bars for trying to sell fentanyl-laced drugs outside his Manhattan apartment

Clyde “Peter” Hall, 84, was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison Monday by Manhattan Federal Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil after he took a plea deal last year admitting to slinging the drugs while he was out on “compassionate release” in a financial fraud case.

“I am incredibly sorry to all my loved ones for letting them down with my actions,” Hall said in court. “I am sorry to the court for my actions and I am remorseful for my conduct.”

Hall — who briefly played for the Giants in the 1960s — had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for financial fraud crimes when he was let out on “compassionate release” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While out of prison, Hall was caught trying to push six kilograms of cocaine outside his Harlem apartment on April 24, 2021. The buyer was an informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence between 10 and 12 years due to Hall’s criminal history, and the fact that he chose to “reengage in crime” almost immediately after he left prison, Manhattan Assistant Attorney Ni Quia wrote in her sentencing submission letter to the court.

Authorities said that Hall was planning to sell six kilograms of fentanyl — with the potential for up to 11 kilograms that were later found in his apartment.

Hall, who has been locked up since his April 2021 arrest, said his time incarcerated helped him put his actions in perspective, and he asked the judge for leniency when deciding his sentence because he’s in the “final years” of his life.

“I have had a lot of time to think about how my life is in its final chapters and really give thought to what matters most,” Hall said.

“For me, that is family and my relationships. For me, it’s about time spent with those people and unfortunately, I have regrets about the fact that I have not been able to be with them for nearly enough time, especially recently.”

Hall was looking at the possibility of life in prison before he copped to a plea deal, but admitted to a lesser charge of intent to distribute 40 grams of a controlled substance containing fentanyl on Aug.10.

The plea deal had him looking at a possible sentence of 11 to 14 years behind bars, but he was let off with a lighter sentence.

Hall’s attorney, Jason Goldman, said in a statement that he was “grateful” that Hall received the minimum sentence.

“The Court today saw Mr. Hall for who he truly is, an 85-year-old man who deserves to spend his final years surrounded by family, not prison walls,” Goldman said. “We are grateful that the absolute minimum sentence was handed down.”

Hall graduated from Marquette University before he appeared in 12 games for the Giants in 1961, catching two passes in the only season he played in the NFL.