Ex-Yankees prospect to make MLB debut with A's after Toro goes on IL

Ex-Yankees prospect to make MLB debut with A's after Toro goes on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A former New York Yankees prospect soon will be making his MLB debut with the Athletics on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins, the A's placed third baseman Abraham Toro on the IL with a strained right hamstring and, in a corresponding move, selected Armando Alvarez from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Oakland A’s have placed infielder Abraham Toro on the injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder Armando Alvarez from Triple-A Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 22, 2024

Toro exited Friday night's win after grounding out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Around that same time, Alvarez, who was playing with the Aviators in Tacoma, Wash., was replaced at third base.

A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after Oakland's 6-5 win that Toro was pulled due to a hamstring injury that likely would land him on the IL. Toro, 27, has been the A's leadoff man throughout much of the 2024 MLB season.

Alvarez, who was drafted by the Yankees back in 2016 in the 17th round, has played in 700 minor league games across eight seasons. He also signed with the San Francisco Giants last season and hit .308 with a .379 OBP and 18 home runs in 74 games.

He’s slashing .311/.401/.528 with eight homers, nine doubles and 33 RBIs in 47 games with Las Vegas.

Saturday will be the 29-year-old’s first major league call-up.