Ex-Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa signs with Blue Jays

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s time with the Yankees has come to an end but he will remain in the AL East, signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

Kiner-Falefa, who was drawing interest from as many as 12 teams this offseason, is coming off a rough year at the plate in 2023. He slashed .242/.306/.340 for a .646 OPS (and a below-average 78 OPS+) in 361 plate appearances over 113 games for the Yanks.

The third baseman, shortstop and super utilityman spent the past two seasons in the Bronx after coming to the Yanks in a trade with the Minnesota Twins along with Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

In 2023, Kiner-Falefa saw the majority of time in the outfield (29 starts, 278 innings in center and 28 starts 248 innings in left) and third base (26 starts, 240 innings). With the additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in two offseason trades, opportunities for innings in New York's outfield likely dried up for the 28-year-old.

He played over 1,000 innings (131 starts) at shortstop for New York in 2022, a position Anthony Volpe took over last season.

In all, Kiner-Falefa played in 255 games in pinstripes over two seasons, with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 85 RBI while producing a .253/.311/.333 slash line for a .643 OPS and 81 OPS+. He did have five hits in 18 at-bats during the 2022 postseason.